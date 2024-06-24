Cadbury unwraps Mzansi's favourite chocolatey memories

Having made its debut in Mzansi in the 1930s, Cadbury has been at the heart of our nation’s food culture for decades.

From sharing a slab of Cadbury Dairy Milk with friends and family, to savouring an ice cream with a Flake on the beach or enjoying a bag of Whispers at the movies, most of us can happily remember moments when we've indulged in the beloved chocolate brand's delicious treats.

Now, in celebration of its global 200th birthday, Cadbury is unwrapping South Africans' favourite #CadburyMemories in a nostalgic new ad campaign — look out for these sweet stories on the brand's website, Facebook, X and Instagram accounts.

“Two centuries is a considerable milestone. So we want our consumers to do more than unwrap their favourite Cadbury chocolate this year. We want them to join in a celebration as timeless as our chocolate by stitching their fondest Cadbury stories into our rich heritage,” says Lara Sidersky, SSA category lead for chocolate at Mondelēz International, the makers of Cadbury.