Cadbury unwraps Mzansi's favourite chocolatey memories
The beloved chocolate brand celebrates its 200th birthday with limited-edition vintage packaging designs and a nostalgic #CadburyMemories ad campaign
Having made its debut in Mzansi in the 1930s, Cadbury has been at the heart of our nation’s food culture for decades.
From sharing a slab of Cadbury Dairy Milk with friends and family, to savouring an ice cream with a Flake on the beach or enjoying a bag of Whispers at the movies, most of us can happily remember moments when we've indulged in the beloved chocolate brand's delicious treats.
Now, in celebration of its global 200th birthday, Cadbury is unwrapping South Africans' favourite #CadburyMemories in a nostalgic new ad campaign — look out for these sweet stories on the brand's website, Facebook, X and Instagram accounts.
“Two centuries is a considerable milestone. So we want our consumers to do more than unwrap their favourite Cadbury chocolate this year. We want them to join in a celebration as timeless as our chocolate by stitching their fondest Cadbury stories into our rich heritage,” says Lara Sidersky, SSA category lead for chocolate at Mondelēz International, the makers of Cadbury.
Reliving Mzansi's favourite memories
Cadbury's journey in SA began in 1938 when it established its Gqeberha factory, making it one of the first Cadbury production facilities outside the UK.
Over the years, the brand introduced many variants including Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, Lunch Bar, P.S., Five Star, Crunchie and Flake which have become local favourites.
Its memorable “Gorilla” advertisement, followed by the “Flying Ostrich” and “Monks” campaigns further solidified Cadbury's place in the hearts of South Africans.
Now, as part of its 200th birthday celebrations, Cadbury is bringing back eight limited-edition vintage Dairy Milk packaging designs, allowing Mzansi’s chocolate lovers to take a trip down memory lane and relive the nostalgia of past decades.
People from Gqeberha and Capetonians are also encouraged to visit Cadbury activations in their respective cities to share their own #CadburyMemories, create news ones, win prizes and enjoy a wonderful chocolatey day:
- Greenacres in Gqeberha: June 15-25
- Canal Walk in Cape Town: June 25-July 1
A chocolate brand rooted in South African generosity
Cadbury's legacy in SA extends beyond delighting the nations' taste buds, the brand has also made significant social impacts, resonating deeply with the spirit of ubuntu. In 2019, it introduced the Read to Succeed programme, which created 1,500 new children's stories in all 11 official languages.
“This chapter in our generosity journey brought the brand and South Africans closer than ever before, not just sharing a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk but a love for reading, culture, and most importantly, generosity,” says Sidersky.
In 2023, Cadbury recognised the unspoken acts of kindness that bind South Africans together. This was illustrated in a TV commercial that explored the tender relationship between a father and son, capturing a moment of personal generosity — watch it below.
“Today, as Cadbury commemorates its 200th anniversary, we continue to inspire generosity in every gesture. Our ambition remains one of giving and generosity. That’s why we’re committed to infusing a ‘glass-and-a-half’ spirit into the hearts of Mzansi to create more extraordinary moments of human connection,” says Sidersky.
This article was sponsored by Cadbury.