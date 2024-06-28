Lifestyle

Here’s how petroleum jelly can help you slay in winter

Expert shares tips on how to incorporate this season’s must-have

28 June 2024 - 11:34 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Here's how a neglected classic can do more during winter.
Here's how a neglected classic can do more during winter.
Image: Supplied

In many regions in South Africa the winter chill has set in, and people are changing their usual beauty regimens to suit the weather conditions.

During winter many people struggle with cracked skin and look at options that can help moisturise and protect them from products that might cause more damage in the long run. For many the solution is petroleum jelly.

To get the skinny on the benefits of adding petroleum jelly to your beauty regimen, we spoke to Themba Ndlovu of Clere on how it is becoming a go-to for winter body and beauty care.

  • Superior moisturisation — One of the primary benefits of petroleum jelly is its ability to lock in moisture. It forms a protective barrier on the skin’s surface, preventing water loss and keeping the skin hydrated for extended periods. This is important in winter when the air is dry and the skin’s natural moisture barrier is more prone to damage.
  • Healing dry and cracked skin — Petroleum jelly is highly effective to heal dry and cracked skin. It assists in sealing in moisture and provides a conducive environment for the skin to repair. Applying a layer of petroleum jelly to areas such as the hands, feet and lips can prevent and heal cracks, keeping your skin smooth and soft.
  • Protection against harsh elements — Winter can be brutal on the skin, with cold winds and low humidity levels stripping away natural oils. Petroleum jelly acts as a shield, protecting the skin from harsh environmental factors. Applying a thin layer before heading outdoors can help safeguard your skin from the elements.
  • Soothing irritated skin — Winter can worsen skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis, leading to red, itchy and inflamed skin. Petroleum jelly’s gentle and non-irritating formula makes it ideal for soothing irritated skin.
  • Versatility in use — Petroleum jelly is versatile and can be used in many ways to benefit your skin. From a lip balm and cuticle softener to acting as a makeup remover and eyebrow tamer, its uses are virtually endless. This makes it a must-have in a winter skincare arsenal.

Ndlovu's tips for winter skincare routine:

  • Night moisturiser — Apply a thin layer of petroleum jelly to your face and hands before bed. This allows the product to work overnight, sealing in moisture and helping your skin repair while you sleep. For an intensive treatment, consider wearing cotton gloves or socks after application to enhance absorption.
  • Lip care — Chapped lips are a common winter woe. Keep your lips soft and hydrated by applying petroleum jelly throughout the day.
  • After shower routine — After showering, when your skin is damp, apply petroleum jelly to areas prone to dryness, such as elbows, knees and heels. This helps lock in moisture and prevents skin from becoming dry and flaky.
  • Windburn protection — Before heading outdoors, specially if you’re taking part in outdoor activities, apply a thin layer of petroleum jelly to exposed skin. This creates a barrier that protects against windburn and chapping.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Beauty products your children should avoid

While it's fun for pre-teens to be curious and have fun with the latest beauty offerings, make sure they don't harm themselves, by following these ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

The K-beauty effect

From viral social media trends to local retailers, the popularity of Korean beauty shows no signs of slowing down
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

See the top makeup mistakes that add 10 years to your face

Renowned makeup artist Wayne Goss shares three tips on common mistakes people make when getting their glam on.
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Your next great adventure awaits: Explore Australia’s Northern Territory Lifestyle
  2. Here’s how petroleum jelly can help you slay in winter Lifestyle
  3. Cadbury unwraps Mzansi's favourite chocolatey memories Lifestyle
  4. Woolworths invests R2m to help young entrepreneurs level up their brands Lifestyle
  5. 'Pastry Princess' Thembekile Letlape remembered for her love Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...