In many regions in South Africa the winter chill has set in, and people are changing their usual beauty regimens to suit the weather conditions.
During winter many people struggle with cracked skin and look at options that can help moisturise and protect them from products that might cause more damage in the long run. For many the solution is petroleum jelly.
To get the skinny on the benefits of adding petroleum jelly to your beauty regimen, we spoke to Themba Ndlovu of Clere on how it is becoming a go-to for winter body and beauty care.
Here’s how petroleum jelly can help you slay in winter
Expert shares tips on how to incorporate this season’s must-have
Image: Supplied
In many regions in South Africa the winter chill has set in, and people are changing their usual beauty regimens to suit the weather conditions.
During winter many people struggle with cracked skin and look at options that can help moisturise and protect them from products that might cause more damage in the long run. For many the solution is petroleum jelly.
To get the skinny on the benefits of adding petroleum jelly to your beauty regimen, we spoke to Themba Ndlovu of Clere on how it is becoming a go-to for winter body and beauty care.
Ndlovu's tips for winter skincare routine:
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Beauty products your children should avoid
The K-beauty effect
See the top makeup mistakes that add 10 years to your face
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos