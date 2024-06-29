Lifestyle

Seizure scenes in new Celine Dion documentary leave fans heartbroken

29 June 2024 - 13:09
Innocentia Nkadimeng Junior News Reporter
Grammy-award-winning singer Celine Dion shares gruelling seizure scenes on new Prime documentary, "I Am Celine Dion."
Image: Recording Academy/Instagram

Disturbing clips from musician Celine Dion's new documentary I Am: Céline Dion have left fans heartbroken as she shares an in-depth look at her struggles with stiff person syndrome (SPS), a rare incurable neurological disorder that affects the central nervous system.

In one of the clips, Dion is seen suffering from a severe seizure during a medical consultation, causing her entire body to cramp and her to grimace in pain while gasping for air.

The Grammy-award winner was diagnosed with SPS in 2022. She has opened up about her condition and expressed how her life has changed while battling the syndrome.

In an interview, she said the condition has affected all parts of her body and she has had broken ribs caused by a spasm. The syndrome has also made singing “miserable”.

“When I'm singing, it's like someone is strangling me and blocking my larynx. The spasm can also be felt in my abdominal area, spine, and ribs. It feels like if I point my feet or adjust my body in a certain position, it will stay that way and I cannot unlock them. It's my body cramping in a position that you cannot unlock.

“It's hard to do a show, it's hard to cancel a show. I'm working hard every day. I have to admit that it's been a struggle. I miss it so much, I miss the people,” she said, sobbing.

Dion's new documentary, “I Am: Céline Dion,” was released on June 25 by Prime. The show has been ranked the number one movie on Prime Video worldwide.

The documentary has left fans emotional as they took to social media to express their support for Dion. Many have commended the singer for her bravery in sharing her journey.

“I’ve never been a fan, but have nothing but admiration and compassion for her in showing her disease so openly. It takes an enormous amount of courage to show herself completely vulnerable like this. Hopefully, it will inform and help someone else going through the same or other neurological disorders,” said one social media user, Debra Dun. 

I Am: Celine Dion arrives on Prime Video June 25.

“Praying for Celine's total healing. Miracle and good health to her and all people who are sick. Strength and faith also to the families. In Jesus' name. Amen,” said another social media user Staicy Poodle.

Jaclyn Kernion wrote: “Such an incredibly heart-wrenching but powerful documentary. Tough to see her go through so much, but she is very resilient and strong. I'm sure this was tough and vulnerable to share, but it's brought awareness to a condition that most of us didn't even know existed.”

Gary Pursal said: “An amazing documentary and yet a heartbreaking one as well. Seeing Celine go through an episode on camera was very personal, and yet to be invited in to witness this was very brave of her. It pulled at my heartstrings, and all I wanted to do was hold her tight and tell her the fans are all behind you. Just to hear her sing one song if she felt she could be enough. Otherwise, just knowing she is still with us, and fighting is good enough for me. Keep your chin up and embrace each day as it comes. Love you forever.”

Here are more reactions on X:

