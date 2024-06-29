Lifestyle

IN PICS | Designers showcase what people are likely to be wearing at this year's Durban July

29 June 2024 - 16:30 By SANDILE NDLOVU
A model showcases a design by Mzwandile Mathonsi of Zwandyy.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Gateway Mall hosted the Hollywoodbets Durban July Preview Fashion Show on Friday night. This year's Durban July theme is “Ride the Wave”.

The fashion show showcased some of South Africa's top young designers, invited designers, the Durban Fashion Fair (DFF) Rising Stars collection and stunning ready-to-wear fashion from Gateway retailers. Designers showcased their mini collections to give people a glimpse of the extravagant fashion to be revealed during the continent's biggest horse racing event on July 6.

Models getting their make-up done during the Hollywoodbets Durban July Preview Fashion Show.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A designer irons an outfit as they prepare to showcase it
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Models getting ready backstage
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Models showcase designs by invited designers during the Hollywoodbets Durban July Preview Fashion Show at Gateway Mall in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Models showcase designs by invited designers during the Hollywoodbets Durban July Preview Fashion Show at Gateway Mall in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A model showcases a design by Mzwandile Mathonsi of Zwandyy.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A model showcases a design by Thami Ngubeni of Monarch Detailer
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A model showcases a design by Kathrin Kidger
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Models wear designs by Vanya and Thando Mangaliso of Sun Goddess.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Models resting during the Hollywoodbets Durban July Preview Fashion Show at Gateway Mall in Durban
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

