Gateway Mall hosted the Hollywoodbets Durban July Preview Fashion Show on Friday night. This year's Durban July theme is “Ride the Wave”.
The fashion show showcased some of South Africa's top young designers, invited designers, the Durban Fashion Fair (DFF) Rising Stars collection and stunning ready-to-wear fashion from Gateway retailers. Designers showcased their mini collections to give people a glimpse of the extravagant fashion to be revealed during the continent's biggest horse racing event on July 6.
IN PICS | Designers showcase what people are likely to be wearing at this year's Durban July
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
