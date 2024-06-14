30 minutes of your time can save up to three lives: donate blood today
The South African National Blood Service urges you to ‘become part of a life-saving network of heroes who fuel the pulse of our nation’
World Blood Donor Day, commemorated annually on June 14, is an important reminder that by simply donating blood regularly, you can contribute to saving lives.
“Each year, thousands of South Africans require blood transfusions during medical procedures, emergencies and for ongoing medical conditions,” says Thandi Mosupye, senior manager of marketing, communication and brand at the South African National Blood Service (SANBS).
“World Blood Donor Day stands as a beacon of hope and unity, reminding us of the profound affect that individual generosity can have on the health and vitality of our society. We see this day as an occasion to celebrate, and a powerful call to action. It urges us all to step forward, to give something of ourselves and to become part of a life-saving network of heroes who fuel the pulse of our nation.”
Did you know?
• June is National Blood Donor Month in SA.
• World Blood Donor Day, June 14, a global event established by the World Health Organisation not only raises awareness about the critical need for safe blood and blood products but also underscores the profound impact of blood donation on individuals and communities.
This year SANBS, continuing its impactful #WeAreThePulse campaign, aims to honour the life-saving contributions of whole blood donors nationwide while inspiring new donors to participate in this vital act of service.
Donating blood is a straightforward process that takes just 30 minutes of your time, yet it can save up to three lives. It's a small act that can make a big difference.
If you meet the requirements — between the ages of 16 and 75, weigh more than 50kg, and in good health, the SANBS urges you to donate blood.
Find your nearest donation site by contacting 0800-119-031, visiting the SANBS website, or connecting with SANBS on its official social media platforms: X (Twitter) (@theSANBS), Facebook (@SANBS), and Instagram (@thesanbs). Your contribution can save lives.
This article was sponsored by SANBS.