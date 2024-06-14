30 minutes of your time can save up to three lives: donate blood today

World Blood Donor Day, commemorated annually on June 14, is an important reminder that by simply donating blood regularly, you can contribute to saving lives.

“Each year, thousands of South Africans require blood transfusions during medical procedures, emergencies and for ongoing medical conditions,” says Thandi Mosupye, senior manager of marketing, communication and brand at the South African National Blood Service (SANBS).

“World Blood Donor Day stands as a beacon of hope and unity, reminding us of the profound affect that individual generosity can have on the health and vitality of our society. We see this day as an occasion to celebrate, and a powerful call to action. It urges us all to step forward, to give something of ourselves and to become part of a life-saving network of heroes who fuel the pulse of our nation.”