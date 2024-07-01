3. Get rid of excess skin
Exfoliating dead skin cells is essential, especially in winter when your skin can appear dull and lifeless. Consider visiting a skincare clinic such as Skin Renewal for treatments such as chemical peels and micro-needling. These treatments reinvigorate the skin, giving it the boost it needs to stay vibrant and healthy during winter.
4. Don’t forget the sunblock
A common mistake many make during winter is neglecting sunblock. Though it's cold, the sun's UV rays remain potent and the air is dryer, which can further damage your skin. Sunblock is a year-round necessity to protect your skin from harmful rays and prevent premature ageing.
5. Up the moisturiser
Winter air is notoriously dry, so it's important to increase your use of moisturiser. If you usually use a dollop, add an extra one during winter to give your skin the support it needs. Incorporating serums and oils into your routine can also provide additional hydration, keeping your skin nourished and soft.
6. Wash your face twice a day
Maintaining clean skin is essential, especially during winter. Wash your face twice a day to remove dirt, makeup and impurities. In the morning, start with a face wash followed by serum, eye cream, moisturiser and sunblock. At night, use a face wash, retinol or night serum and an evening cream to keep your skin supple and happy. Remember, never go to bed with makeup on to prevent clogged pores and breakouts.
Carol Ofori gives us six winter beauty tips to keep you looking radiant
No stranger to making lasting impressions, the award-winning author and broadcaster shows us how she keeps her glow in the chilly season
As the chill sets in it's essential to adapt your skincare routine to keep your skin looking happy and vivacious. For those unsure of how to look after their skin during winter, TV and radio personality Carol Ofori shares her top tips for maintaining flawless skin during the harsh winter months.
1. Keep hydrated
Staying hydrated is crucial for healthy skin, yet it can be challenging to drink enough water during the colder months. Despite the temptation to skip your water intake, remember hydration is a must for maintaining your skin’s glow. Make a conscious effort to drink water regularly to ensure your skin stays supple and radiant.
2. Get your sleep in
Never underestimate the power of a good night’s sleep. Aim for nine hours of restful sleep to give your skin the extra love it needs during winter. Quality sleep allows your skin to repair and regenerate, helping you wake up with a refreshed and glowing complexion.
