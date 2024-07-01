During the past year, Domingo has cemented himself as a style star to watch with his well-tailored suits and striking use of colours in his fits. However, this recent ensemble elevates previous attempts with Ferrari Style, the sports car brand's fashion label.
Colman Domingo, Makhadzi, Usher: best and worst dressed at the BET Awards
As one of the few summer events that celebrate eye-catching cuts, colours and textures to set the scene for the season, see who soared and who sank
Image: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
BEST
COLMAN DOMINGO
During the past year, Domingo has cemented himself as a style star to watch with his well-tailored suits and striking use of colours in his fits. However, this recent ensemble elevates previous attempts with Ferrari Style, the sports car brand's fashion label.
He opted for one of their high gloss suits that features a dramatic trouser, oxblood Oxfords and a dropped neckline with lariat necklace from De Beers. There aren't a lot of people who can pull off the daring look without drowning in the design, but it speaks volumes about Domingo's flair and the eyes of his stylist duo Waymand and Micah.
NLE CHOPPA
Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Since his debut NLE has been a viral laughing stock who was more jester than a modern popinjay. Dropping the matching co-ord looks that see one fabric or colour from his closet, NLE plays with textures and designs in this all-black ensemble. The split fabric mesh shirt would be dated were it not styled with graffiti leather trousers with hand prints at his crotch that winks at his crude lyricism. This is finished with a pair of Tabis he would typically have replaced with boots or sneakers.
TAMAR BRAXTON
Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
While her balled chop called for edgier looks, it's great to see the baby of the Braxton clan bring back her doll-like style. The romantic look is a relaxed approach to glamour with an off-the-shoulder asymmetrical gown with a slit skirt and train. A standout for the look is the playful petal ankle strap shows in a matching pink.
KEKE PALMER
Image: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
While her fellow Divagurl stars shone, Palmer is a standout as a red carpet veteran. Rather than the blinding white ensembles, hers features a photogenic sequence that makes her high slit mini a standout. Seems like the foursome are set to bring back the art of the girl group co-ordinated look.
SHABOOZEY
Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Menswear is not limited to collared shits, bowties and tuxedos. There are many fun ways to play around with a formal look, and Shaboozey is a testament to that. The taupe get-up captures his Southern style but takes a unique approach with a V-neck top to compliment his bolo neck tie. The singer's dreads are given a blonde dip tie that resembles wood-style beading. The only fault in the look are his J-toe cowboy boots that should have been replaced with plain square toe ones that would not photograph as dowdy and distressed.
WORST
USHER
Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Celebrating yet another comeback, Usher's Lifetime Achievement Award comes at a time when he is having a fashion renaissance seen in his covers and other red carpet appearances. However, this look falls completely flat as an effort too casual for a singer who is the belle of the ball. We can't tell if he's dressed for afternoon drinks with colleagues or attempting to embrace Y2K trends that were too dated for him to try in his youth.
MAKHADZI
Image: BETHANY GRENALD
The local songstress is no stranger to turning heads at award shows in daring outfits. However, for the BET Awards, she got lost between a crafty Durban July get-up and cringeworthy state of the nation address fashion.
The gown features a red sculptural piece with oddly placed beads that honour the South African flag. It creates an overwhelming look that has too much going on, as seen in the sequence skirt, a layered bust and cool-toned accessories that contrast the entire look. Don't get us started on the pastel shoes chosen for a look that would have done better with a brassy or warmer-toned pair.
DERRICK MILANO
Image: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
Wearing designer does not make you fashion forward. Hopefully this is a lesson rapper Milano will learn next time he wears ill-fitting pyjamas in need of steaming when out in public.
