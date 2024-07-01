Lifestyle

FREE TO READ | EasyDIY mitigates the winter blues with clean-up projects

We look at how to use paint colour combinations to transform and elevate various rooms in the home

01 July 2024 - 15:02
Clear the clutter and cosy up your home to make the dark, cold days a bit brighter.
Image: 123RF/nsdefender

In this issue of EasyDIY we tackle easy clean-ups for winter when we typically spend more time indoors. Taking the time to ensure everything is clean, cosy and uncluttered can go a long way in making the dark, cold days a bit brighter.

We also chat about why DIY is Mzansi's favourite family pastime and share paint trends for that dining nook in the kitchen plus three clever ways to create multifunctional spaces using paint colour combinations to transform and elevate various rooms in the home.

And if you're thinking about sprucing up your outdoor patio and pool areas — we have you covered with a curated solution to transform your home to reflect timeless luxury and create a real return on investment.

We cover many more easy-to-follow DIY tips and tricks for window treatments and smart home innovations.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

