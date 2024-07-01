Fact or fiction? Busting myths about the new two-pot retirement system

There are a lot of misconceptions about how this new approach to retirement planning is going to work.

To empower you to navigate the transition with ease, and dispel any potential panic, Old Mutual debunks five common myths about the two-pot pension system:

Myth 1: The two-pot system applies to everyone saving for retirement in SA

This statement isn’t entirely accurate. The two-pot system applies to most retirement funds, but there are some exceptions:

Provident fund members over 55 : If you’re a member of a provident fund, were over the age of 55 on March 1 2021, and are still a member of that same fund, you’ll have the option to choose to remain under the old system or opt into the new two-pot system from September 1.





Pensioners, unclaimed benefits, closed funds and funds in liquidation : These categories are exempt from the two-pot system. Pensioners already receive their retirement benefits, closed funds are no longer accepting new members, and funds in liquidation are undergoing a winding-down process.





Legacy retirement annuity funds : Certain types of older retirement fund annuity constructs have the ability to apply for exemption from the two-pot system.

It’s really important to keep reading the communications sent out by your financial services provider to see if any of these categories apply to you.

Myth 2: All my retirement savings will be up for grabs once the new two-pot system kicks in

Think again! The new system is designed to keep your retirement nest egg safe.

From September 1, the majority of your existing pension fund savings will be allocated to a “vested pot” and the new rules will not apply to these savings. That said, as a one-off deal, 10% of these existing funds (capped at R30,000) will be transferred to your new savings pot as an opening balance.



Going forward, one-third of your future contributions will fill your saving pot, ensuring you have some breathing room should you need to access some of this money for emergencies. The remaining two-thirds will go into your retirement pot, where the funds will grow untouched for use in your golden years.

It’s important to note only one withdrawal (minimum R2,000) is allowed from your savings pot per tax year before retirement.