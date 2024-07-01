Pension division in divorces: what’ll change under the two-pot retirement system?

From September 1, the majority of your existing retirement savings will be allocated to a vested pot, and the new rules will not apply to these savings.

Going forward, your retirement contributions will then be divided into two pots:

Savings pot : This pot is designed for short-term financial goals and emergencies. One-third of your future contributions will be allocated here, and you’ll be able to access a portion of these savings before retirement if necessary.



Retirement pot : This pot is reserved for long-term retirement planning, ensuring that a portion of your savings are preserved until retirement age. Two-thirds of your future contributions will be allocated here.

Previous pension division in divorces

Before the implementation of the two-pot system, the division of retirement funds in divorce settlements was managed by considering the total value of the member’s retirement fund.

The Pension Funds Act — in conjunction with the Divorce Act and, where relevant, Islamic law — stipulates that a court granting a divorce decree may order the transfer of part, or all, of the pension interest of a member spouse to the non-member spouse.

Changes with the two-pot system

While the overall value of the retirement fund remains unchanged by the two-pot system, there are important procedural differences.