Think twice before tapping into your retirement savings under the two-pot system

There’s also an issue of tax. While savings remain tax deductible and tax free while growing in a pension fund “savings pot”, it's crucial for people to understand the implications of withdrawing from these savings before retirement.

“There are tax implications that will impact both the money withdrawn and the money left in the fund for retirement. Just because the opportunity to access funds exists, people must be cautious because there are opportunity costs involved,” says Manyike.

Under the two-pot system, withdrawals from the savings component before retirement will be taxed at marginal rates, like other forms of income. It's essential to note that only one withdrawal from the savings component is permitted per tax year, with a minimum withdrawal amount of R2,000.

It's important for people to understand that just because they can withdraw money from their pension savings, they don't necessarily have to, says Manyike. Instead, he suggests that people consider preserving their pension savings for as long as possible and aim to preserve the funds for retirement.

“Pension savings are designed to grow at compound rates, meaning that at retirement people will end up with a lot more pension savings if they opt for preservation rather than withdrawals,” says Manyike.

To get in touch with a financial adviser, visit the Old Mutual website or call 086-060-6060.