Think twice before tapping into your retirement savings under the two-pot system

Here's how the new two-pot retirement system will work:

As of September 2024, there will be a once off allocation (10% capped at R30,000) from the vested component to the savings pot as an opening balance.





The funds in this savings pot are designed to be used as a lump sum at retirement. However, people will have the opportunity to access a portion of those funds for emergency purposes, once each tax year, before retirement.





The retirement pot is where the savings that will only be available at retirement will be kept.

“The advantage of the two-pot system is that it may provide people with some relief to meet their unexpected financial needs or emergencies,” says John Manyike, head of financial education at Old Mutual.

However, warns Manyike, the attraction of immediate financial relief must be balanced against the potential long-term risks. He urges people to exercise caution and seek financial advice before making any decisions regarding their pension funds.

“Tapping into retirement savings prematurely may lead to individuals struggling to keep up with their current standards of living at retirement, with potentially negative repercussions on their overall financial wellbeing during retirement,” he says.

Manyike adds that people need to understand the difference between emergency savings and retirement savings. While the two-pot system aims to help towards alleviating unexpected financial pressures, it's crucial for individuals to understand that retirement savings are designed only for one purpose — retirement and nothing else. People therefore must ensure that they work on building their own emergency savings, and not rely on the two-pot system for this purpose.