As a fashion brand founded in a Stellenbosch dormitory, Old School has grown to become a brand synonymous with the bridge between preppy and trad style sportswear.
As one of many brands bringing back cricket blazers and sports jerseys, it is collaborating with the Irish whiskey makers Tullamore D.E.W.
Aiming to coincide with the rugby match between Ireland and South Africa on July 6, the collaboration showcases a blend of cultures and passions. Starting with a singular vintage long-sleeve jersey and growing into a brand synonymous with South African spirit and style, Old School is extending its ethos of tradition and quality into its partnership with Tullamore D.E.W.
“Our journey with Old School has always been about more than only apparel. It is about capturing the spirit of the game and the heart of our supporters. Partnering with Tullamore D.E.W. is a milestone that celebrates our shared values and the rich tapestry of South African and Irish heritage,” the founders said.
Old School takes a shot with Tullamore D.E.W in latest collaboration
Local fashion brand aims to support Boks with whiskey-infused fashion drop
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The limited edition collaboration is not only a celebration of the match between Ireland and South Africa but also testament to the unity and camaraderie sport and culture can foster. It is a blend of tradition, passion and the joy of the game captured in the craftsmanship of each jersey and every bottle of Tullamore D.E.W.
The first 30 consumers to purchase a Tullamore D.E.W. jersey will be rewarded with a complimentary bottle of Tullamore D.E.W.
The collaboration also features a Tully Squad, made up of a spirited group of whiskey and rugby superfans who celebrate Tullamore’s “Celebrity-free since 1829” ethos.
“They’re not only successful gents, they’re the heart and soul of any gathering,” the brand said.
The limited items are available on the Old School site.
