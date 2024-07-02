Committing to an ongoing healthy lifestyle also has knock-on effects, such as saving you money and lowering medical expenses. You can also join a flexible medical aid such as Fedhealth’s flexiFED range of plans, where you only pay for the benefits you need.
Seven ways social media can have a positive impact on your health
While it has plenty of downsides, it is believed it also has benefits for wellbeing
Image: Dado Ruvic
It's nothing new that social media has greatly affected the mental health of its users, young and old. Whether it's low self-esteem or cyberbullying, the negative attention social media gets has become common knowledge, but can it have positive outcomes on one's mental wellbeing?
We hear from experts at Fedhealth to understand how social media can be used constructively for health benefits.
1. Easy access to experts
Before the days of social media, getting information from an expert usually involved scheduling a consultation, which you’d have to pay for. Thanks to health professionals, including medical doctors, psychologists and nutritionists on social media, you can access a wide range of expert insights and information for free.
As well as sharing advice on managing health conditions and improving wellbeing, many practitioners let you schedule virtual consultations with them if you want more in-depth help and aren't in the same geographical location.
2. Improved motivation and goal setting
Staying healthy is about consistency. If you’re struggling to stay motivated, community fitness apps such as Strava can be highly effective for setting goals and getting community support to reach them, whether it’s doing a couch to 5km running programme or a 30-day yoga challenge.
