Get the heart pumping to drop your risk of dying by up to 30%
Measuring one's cardiorespiratory fitness, or VO2 max, is vital and should be done regularly — like measuring blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol — with improving your fitness, says Discovery Vitality head of wellness Dr Mosima Mabunda.
A moderate improvement in VO2 max can reduce the risk of death by 21% to 30%, according to new research presented on Wednesday by Discovery Vitality.
Wits professor of sports and exercise medicine Dr Jon Patricios said a “prescription of aerobic-based exercise” would be one of the most effective, accessible and affordable ways to prevent disease.
The new research based on member data by Discovery Vitality wellness and fitness experts and external contributors, finds:
Discovery Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender said in South Africa “close to one in two adults” was not active enough, compared to the one in three adults reported by the World Health Organisation.
The American Heart Association has prescribed structured exercise, said cardiologist Dr David Jankelow, speaking on a panel with Patricios, sports and exercise medicine physician Dr Phathokuhle Zondi and biokineticist Mari Leach at the event in Johannesburg.
VO2 max indicates how efficiently the lungs and heart supply oxygen to the muscles and body by measuring the maximum amount of oxygen your body can use while exercising.
Elite athletes have exceptional VO2 max scores but anyone can increase their cardio fitness through exercise.
“Not all of us can win the Tour de France or the Comrades Marathon but that does not mean we can’t improve our VO2 max. From nothing to moderate cardio fitness gets you the greatest benefits,” Patricios said.
