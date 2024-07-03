Lifestyle

Get the heart pumping to drop your risk of dying by up to 30%

03 July 2024 - 15:50
Claire Keeton Senior features writer
Discovery Vitality has announced new rewards for members for tracking their VO2 max. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Measuring one's cardiorespiratory fitness, or VO2 max, is vital and should be done regularly — like measuring blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol — with improving your fitness, says Discovery Vitality head of wellness Dr Mosima Mabunda.

A moderate improvement in VO2 max can reduce the risk of death by 21% to 30%, according to new research presented on Wednesday by Discovery Vitality.

Wits professor of sports and exercise medicine Dr Jon Patricios said a “prescription of aerobic-based exercise” would be one of the most effective, accessible and affordable ways to prevent disease.

Not all of us can win the Tour de France or the Comrades Marathon but that does not mean we can’t improve our VO2 max
Prof Jon Patricios, Wits University

The new research based on member data by Discovery Vitality wellness and fitness experts and external contributors, finds:

  • the risk of all-cause cancer mortality dropped by 20% and 45% among those with medium and high levels of cardio fitness respectively;
  • the risk of certain cancers and diabetes was reduced with an improved VO2 max;
  • hospital costs were as much as 30% lower among members with higher cardio fitness levels;
  • lower levels of obesity (95% lower), high-risk blood glucose levels (84%) and high blood pressure (70%) were found among members with higher cardio fitness;
  • anxiety and depression symptoms were lower among these members; and
  • sleep was longer among fitter members.

Discovery Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender said in South Africa “close to one in two adults” was not active enough, compared to the one in three adults reported by the World Health Organisation.

The American Heart Association has prescribed structured exercise, said cardiologist Dr David Jankelow, speaking on a panel with Patricios, sports and exercise medicine physician Dr Phathokuhle Zondi and biokineticist Mari Leach at the event in Johannesburg.

VO2 max indicates how efficiently the lungs and heart supply oxygen to the muscles and body by measuring the maximum amount of oxygen your body can use while exercising.

Elite athletes have exceptional VO2 max scores but anyone can increase their cardio fitness through exercise.

“Not all of us can win the Tour de France or the Comrades Marathon but that does not mean we can’t improve our VO2 max. From nothing to moderate cardio fitness gets you the greatest benefits,” Patricios said.

Research shows the benefits of improving cardio fitness to overall health.
Image: Discovery Vitality

VO2 max can be measured in several ways, for example, using a formula after a run, using fitness devices, or the gold standard of a VO2 max test in a lab, said Leach.

Zondi said it was important to find the barriers to exercise when raising awareness about the importance of cardio fitness and the need to try different types, frequency and intensity of exercise.

Discovery Vitality announced new rewards for members for tracking their VO2 max and the launch of a new fitness platform at the event.

Improving cardio fitness was not only about preventing disease and improving one's lifespan but also about improving “healthspan”, or years of good health, said Mabunda.

