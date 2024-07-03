The Sleeping Beauty returns to the Joburg Theatre stage from June 28 to July 7 in a glittering production by the Joburg Ballet.
Through an evil spell Princess Aurora, played by Monike Cristina, goes into 100 years of slumber after a single prick of her finger on her 16th birthday. The princess is awoken 100 later by a kiss from Prince Désiré, played by French ballet dancer Guillaume Diop.
The classical production features Tchaikovsky’s score played live by the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra.
IN PICS | ‘The Sleeping Beauty’ ballet
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
