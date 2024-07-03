Lifestyle

IN PICS | ‘The Sleeping Beauty’ ballet

03 July 2024 - 10:00 By THAPELO MOREBUDI
Monike Cristina plays Princess Aurora and Guillaume Diop plays Prince Désiré in the timeless fairytale of love and triumph.
Monike Cristina plays Princess Aurora and Guillaume Diop plays Prince Désiré in the timeless fairytale of love and triumph.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The Sleeping Beauty returns to the Joburg Theatre stage from June 28 to July 7 in a glittering production by the Joburg Ballet.

Through an evil spell Princess Aurora, played by Monike Cristina, goes into 100 years of slumber after a single prick of her finger on her 16th birthday. The princess is awoken 100 later by a kiss from Prince Désiré, played by French ballet dancer Guillaume Diop.

The classical production features Tchaikovsky’s score played live by the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra.

Joburg Ballet dancers performing 'The Sleeping Beauty' at the Joburg Theatre.
Joburg Ballet dancers performing 'The Sleeping Beauty' at the Joburg Theatre.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Monike Cristina and Guillaume Diop in 'The Sleeping Beauty'.
Monike Cristina and Guillaume Diop in 'The Sleeping Beauty'.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Monike Cristina playing Princess Aurora, who falls into a 100-year slumber after a prick on her finger.
Monike Cristina playing Princess Aurora, who falls into a 100-year slumber after a prick on her finger.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Joburg Ballet dancers in action at the Joburg Theatre.
Joburg Ballet dancers in action at the Joburg Theatre.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Monike Cristina and French ballet dancer Guillaume Diop.
Monike Cristina and French ballet dancer Guillaume Diop.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

