Haven't got a look yet? Here's what to wear at Durban July 2024
Aborting the heights of last year's space-themed event, this year's night at the races dives deep into the Indian Ocean. Here's how to take on this new wave
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
As the winter breeze worsens in many corners of South Africa, the heat is on again at the Durban July.
This year's theme, “Riding the Wave”, calls for a celebration of the cooling coastline that has been a hot topic for the past year. While bikinis, kaftans and slicked coiffure are the expected takes, there is much-needed creativity outside mermaidcore and wet looks.
So whether you are still undecided or fixing a last-minute dress rehearsal, here are some tips to help you fish from your closet or nearest retailer for this year's July.
COLOURS
Image: Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images
This year's theme makes it easy to find last-minute pieces when it comes to colours. Look to shades of blue that capture the Indian Ocean's gleam or a nod to its plant life with softer greens like seafoam, turquoise and aquamarine among others. Aumbre, tye and dip dye along with metallic finishes are also great prints and textures to pair with existing pieces in your closet, while picturesque shirts, coats or blazers depicting seascapes or water would also bring bland or plain ensembles back to the theme. Also, look to foamy white, buffs or tans in frilled pieces or layered lace.
LET IT FLOW
Image: Pascal Le Segretain, Tristan Fewings, Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images, Eunice Driver Official Photographer SA Fashion Week
It's time to drop the corsets and bodycon dresses this year for a little flow. But if you do, look to draping scarves or try dresses that feature crochets or cut-outs as seen at recent Jean-Paul Gauthier and Alberta Ferretti shows. Crepes, silks and even chiffon can create billowing shapes to mimic water so don't be scared to go with softer fabrics. Additionally, while trains are overdone at the moment, this theme certainly calls for headpieces or even shawls that will trail behind you. Look no further than the recent SA Fashion Week season for inspiration.
SUITED UP
Image: JP Yim, Kristy Sparow, Zunino Celotto, Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images
Menswear progresses quite slowly at the Durban July (as it does with many international events and red carpets) so for the gents who are not feeling adventurous enough to venture outside suiting, we've got you covered.
Reflective fabrics and sequins can capture the theme's call to the sea. While nautical stripes are a sure way to nail the dress code, try formal jackets as seen at Tom Ford with a colourful flair paired with regular formal trousers.
Loose fits with unconventional lapels or collars can help you capture a coastal fashion flair. For a bit of an edge, try deconstructed jackets or caped versions that you can style down with plunging necklines or simple shirts for mobility. Create depth by layering shirts, skirts or scarves at the waist as per Moschino's castaway look from a few seasons ago.
OUT OF THE BOX
Image: Eunice Driver | Official Photographer SA Fashion Week, Tristan Fewings, Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images
For those who don't mind getting all eyes on them in the evening, go crazy with your inspiration. Designers like SA's Black Coffee explored future aquatic human life in bulbous silhouettes and monochromatic styling. Blumarine loves its waifish aesthetic that features girly shades of pink, asymmetrical ruffles, playful applique and lifelike finishes that feature the fauna and flora of the sea.
Look to the likes of Alberta Ferretti for an unexpected deep-sea palette or create interesting psychedelic shades of your own with colour-blocked pieces, accessories or hair as per Emiklio Piucci's feathered trippy dresses that show that waves in water are not the only ones you can ride.
