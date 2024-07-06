Lifestyle

LISTEN | Zakes Bantwini celebrates 20 years in the music industry with an eye on an Oscar next

06 July 2024 - 09:30
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Zakes Bantwini on Friday hosted a special 20th-anniversary concert at the Durban ICC.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala

Born in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, Zakes Bantwini is demonstrating that dreams can indeed come true as he conquers the world.

The renowned South African global artist, producer and Grammy award winner celebrated a 20-year milestone in his phenomenal career in the music industry.

Bantwini hosted a special 20th-anniversary concert at the Durban ICC on Friday. 

“I got emotional at the end ... most people that I wish were here are not. My mother, my dad, you know, three of my best friends are not here,” said Bantwini.

Craig Jacobs and Zakes Bantwini at his special 20th-anniversary concert at the Durban ICC.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
Nandi Madida and Craig Jacobs at Zakes Bantwini's special 20th-anniversary concert at the Durban ICC.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala

Sunday Times columnist Craig Jacobs spoke to the music pioneer about his illustrious 20-year career, the ups and downs, and the importance of collaborations.

Listen here:

