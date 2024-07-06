RedFest is back with some of the most renowned names in theatre, music and the arts

The Redhill Arts Festival returns for a sixth year and is set to take place from Thursday July 25 to Sunday July 28, presented by Redhill School in Morningside, Johannesburg.
The festival was started in 2017 by the school as a celebration of the arts in South Africa.
The event will bring together some of the most renowned names in theatre, music and the arts, inviting attendees to experience an unforgettable celebration.
According to Joseph Gerassi, executive head at Redhill School and the festival director, 2024 will mark the biggest Redhill Arts Festival to date.
“This year’s RedFest also includes creative student works in our art exhibition, orchestra and choir festival, Sunday marimba festival and some of the finalists in this year's FEDA — Festival of Excellence in Dramatic Arts — competition. One of the aims of the festival is to help grow a love of performing as well as support the arts from a very young age, which is crucial in nurturing future artists and fostering a vibrant cultural community,” Gerassi said.
He said the Redhill Arts Festival offers an unprecedented level of entertainment.
“Where else in Joburg can people choose from such a diverse and high-quality selection of theatre productions and music acts all in one venue? This year's theatre line-up includes Vincent, Actress, Every Brilliant Thing, The Return of Elvis Du Pisanie, Be a Better Dog and so much more,” he said.
This year's event promises to make full use of the school's extensive grounds, offering a diverse range of activities for guests of all ages.
Visitors can expect to enjoy over more than 25 world-class theatre productions, an exciting art exhibition and magical children's entertainment.
The main stage will also host leading South African artists performing throughout the weekend, including Watershed on Friday evening, the Mzanzi Youth Choir and Lady Zamar on Saturday evening, and Jesse Clegg and Zolani Mahola and the Feminine Force on Sunday afternoon.
The children's line-up at the festival will offer top-notch entertainment featuring five spectacular professional children's theatre productions, including the Three Billy Goats Gruff, Emperors New Clothes and Space Rocks.
The renowned three-day artisanal market will this year showcase more than 60 high-end, carefully curated market stalls, and the space will feature a wide variety of street food, a must-visit beer tent/gin bar courtesy of SA Breweries, magical shopping and live music acts on the main stage throughout the weekend.
RedFest2024 will also see a new addition, a bookfest, being added to the weekend line-up featuring an array of immersive experiences including author readings for adults and children, writing workshops led by award-winning novelists and live podcasting sessions.
TimesLIVE
RedFest is back with some of the most renowned names in theatre, music and the arts
Image: Supplied
The Redhill Arts Festival returns for a sixth year and is set to take place from Thursday July 25 to Sunday July 28, presented by Redhill School in Morningside, Johannesburg.
The festival was started in 2017 by the school as a celebration of the arts in South Africa.
The event will bring together some of the most renowned names in theatre, music and the arts, inviting attendees to experience an unforgettable celebration.
According to Joseph Gerassi, executive head at Redhill School and the festival director, 2024 will mark the biggest Redhill Arts Festival to date.
“This year’s RedFest also includes creative student works in our art exhibition, orchestra and choir festival, Sunday marimba festival and some of the finalists in this year's FEDA — Festival of Excellence in Dramatic Arts — competition. One of the aims of the festival is to help grow a love of performing as well as support the arts from a very young age, which is crucial in nurturing future artists and fostering a vibrant cultural community,” Gerassi said.
He said the Redhill Arts Festival offers an unprecedented level of entertainment.
“Where else in Joburg can people choose from such a diverse and high-quality selection of theatre productions and music acts all in one venue? This year's theatre line-up includes Vincent, Actress, Every Brilliant Thing, The Return of Elvis Du Pisanie, Be a Better Dog and so much more,” he said.
This year's event promises to make full use of the school's extensive grounds, offering a diverse range of activities for guests of all ages.
Visitors can expect to enjoy over more than 25 world-class theatre productions, an exciting art exhibition and magical children's entertainment.
The main stage will also host leading South African artists performing throughout the weekend, including Watershed on Friday evening, the Mzanzi Youth Choir and Lady Zamar on Saturday evening, and Jesse Clegg and Zolani Mahola and the Feminine Force on Sunday afternoon.
The children's line-up at the festival will offer top-notch entertainment featuring five spectacular professional children's theatre productions, including the Three Billy Goats Gruff, Emperors New Clothes and Space Rocks.
The renowned three-day artisanal market will this year showcase more than 60 high-end, carefully curated market stalls, and the space will feature a wide variety of street food, a must-visit beer tent/gin bar courtesy of SA Breweries, magical shopping and live music acts on the main stage throughout the weekend.
RedFest2024 will also see a new addition, a bookfest, being added to the weekend line-up featuring an array of immersive experiences including author readings for adults and children, writing workshops led by award-winning novelists and live podcasting sessions.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Need weekend plans? The Redhill Arts Festival is back and bigger than ever
In a milestone year, National Arts Festival holds a mirror to our troubled times
Dance meets visual storytelling at Vrystaat Kunstefees
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos