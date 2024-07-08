Miss Supranational South Africa Bryoni Govender placed in the top 12 of the prestigious international pageant.
She congratulated this year's queen Harashta Haifa Zahra of Indonesia, who was crowned Miss Supranational at the 15th edition of the competition held in Nowy Sącz in Poland on Saturday night.
She also sent well wishes to South Africa’s Fezile Mkhize who took the Mister Supranational 2024 crown last week.
“Congratulations to Harashta; I wish her all the best for her reign ahead and I know she will continue to amaze and inspire,” said Govender, “It was an honour sharing the Miss Supranational stage with her and all the other wonderful competitors, many of whom have become friends.
“And well done to Fezile who has done the country proud!”
IN PICS | Bryoni Govender's winning fashion at Miss Supranational
From ready-to-wear looks from Forever New to top designers like Imprint, see how the Miss SA first runner-up raised the flag for local design
JET SETTER
For her outfit before jetting off to the contest, Govender went for an emerald green dress with golden ankle strap heels. A laid down look to pose with the South African flag as she set the scene for her run for the Supranational crown.
A SOUTH AFRICAN IMPRINT
Making her mark on arrival in Poland, her first look was a black and white Imprint ZA summer dress with a Jaguar print. The look was accessorised with playful white butterfly earrings and her hair slicked back in a low ponytail to show off the dress's halter neck.
NUDE BEAUTY
Govender attended the main shoot for the pageant in a dazzling Willet Designs Couture gown. Bringing 1940s magic, the dress featured dazzling diamonds in her bust and waist.
RED, RED, DRESS
Turning heads to honour her stay in Poland, Govender rocked an eye-catching sleeveless pleated dress. The casual look from Forever New was given a classy upgrade with another pair of ankle straps and red tassel earrings.
SUNSET GOVENDER
The key to Govender's looks has been her love for simplicity. Out and about in the golden hour, she rocked a black velour dress with a black spaghetti strap dress. This was topped with her go-to ankle straps and sparkling chandelier earrings.
HIGH STAKES
When it came to official pageant duties with her fellow queens, Govender rocked a fun and flirty sharp shoulder blouse with a loose pussy bow worn as a scarf. Rather than making the look formal, she kept it youthful in a black and white layered skirt with sharp cutouts and white strapless heeled sandals that provided a bit of edge.
ALL IN ONE
Elevating her previous look ahead of the official opening, she wore a floor-length gown with a high slit and deep plunging neckline. Her popped collar gave it a formal appeal while her spaghetti strap heels kept the look relaxed.
RIDING THE WAVE
Attending her official sash ceremony as Miss South Africa Supranational, she rocked a reflective mermaid fabric dress that captured her go-to elements; sleeveless square hems, ankle strap heels in a complimentary colour with a diversion in looped golden earrings rather than tiered ones or chandeliers.
TAUPE OF THE WORLD
For another formal event for the pageant, Govender rocked a beige suit dress with a flap bust. It was another sleeveless attempt with edgy yet fun elements seen in her slanted button-ups.
RAINBOW POWER
The reflective topless suit and high waist shorts were a stunning addition for a Mardi Gras-style party. The outfit was comfortable while still keeping it formal and yet another attempt that would stand out from her fellow queens in nude and cream-shade pieces.
WEEKEND WONDER
For a fun weekend look, Govender took it to the 90s in a high-slit dress with a drawstring cut-out. The linen used had a tie-dye finish that made it look beach-ready.
TRAVEL READY
In another relaxed look that made her stand out, Govender went for a tan safari-themed shirt dress. It was paired with brown sandals and a matching leather bag.
SLINKY SIREN
To attend a formal talk, Govender rocked a short slinky dress. The all-black ensemble worked well with her slicked-back bun showing fans how to turn heads without overdressing.
THE GLITTER HOUR
In another strappy dress, Govender stunned in a Dollhouse Emporium bust featuring brown sequins and rosette details at the bust. She turned to hoop earrings in an unexpected diamond and silver colour with windswept side part and brown heels.
SUPER SILHOUETTE
For a fun-filled nature day, Govender went for another tan look sleeveless vest and high-waisted palazzo pants. Standout elements of the look featured a golden chain and the ombre effect of the pants that hearkened back to Tyla's Balmain moment at the Met Gala.
SUITED FOR POWER
For a surprise group challenge for the pageant, Govender looked to dress for power at a themed event with an all-black suit, a chic look with a striking white lapel and decorative matching earrings. The sleek mid part kept the look formal and elegant cutting out the fun and playful hairdos she usually opts for.
SUPRA STAR STUNNER
The top model competition called on the best walkers at the pageant and in another Imprint piece, she rocked a black printed dress with the fashion brand's iconic artwork. In a negative of the swimsuit, the kaftan was a negative colour swap with a dominant white colour with black square-toe heeled sandals.
GREEN WITH BEAUTY
Looking for a showstopper, this J William Aria dress stunned on the Miss Supranational stage. With his love for dazzling gems and crystals, the designer allowed Govender to glow in the gown with a toned-down beauty look, big hair and understated heels.
DISCO IN FABULOUS
Govender attended the pageant's rehearsals in a colourful jumpsuit featuring textured shades that made the outfit come alive.
PUT A BOW ON IT
Following trends, Govender tried another reflective fabric this time with a big bold bow. The bodycon dress was revved up to accentuate her waist giving it a mermaid touch with a regal twist.
THE WILD SIDE OF BEAUTY
Hearkening back to her debut look in Poland, Bryony stunned in her national costume that honoured leopards for the ability to adapt. The look featured a mixture of gold and metallic fabrics that complimented the majestic head piece and starburst shoulder pieces. Rather than a traditional cape for the dominatrix look, she opted for a floor length train from the waist.
PARTY IN PINK
Govender pulled no stops when dressed to support Fezile Mkhize at the finale for Mr Supranational in a metallic pink dress with a bejewelled neck strap and belt. She took the outfit up a notch with matching opera gloves for a futuristic feel to the formal ensemble.
SHADES OF THE NIGHT
While RethaN's bailiwick is handbags, we can see why many A-listers turn to their gowns for the latest fashion looks. Govender went with a futuristic black, purple and green gown whose prints and colours dazzled like the night sky. It also featured sculptural sleeves and bust shapes that diverted from the typical outfits she would go for.
SUPERMODEL OF THE WORLD
Miss SA go-to designer J William Ara looked to capture 90s supermodel fashion in this glittering nude gown with a halter neck. The silver sequins on the dress not only reflects colours around it for a dazzling effect but is also shaped in chevrons that resemble Ndebele print and the artwork seen in Xhosa culture. This was her final look that would see her crowned in the top 12 where she won her Friendship title.
