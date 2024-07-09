Everywhere you looked from the airport to the hotel, discussions were largely about designers and what was the thinking behind the choice of colours and cloth materials people went with.
Missing the Springboks, designer clothes galore, full VIP treatment at my memorable Durban July debut
I have never seen so many Guccis, Louis Vuittons, Amiris, Dolce & Gabbanas and Burberrys in one place, but that's how they roll at the HollywoodBets Durban July.
It was difficult to ascertain which one was real and which was fong kong (fake), but there was no fakeness about the memorable event that captures the imaginations of South Africans every year.
For fear of being ridiculed as someone with cheap taste, I will not entertain questions about who dressed me and what was the idea behind the colours I went with because I did not go that far as I am not a fashionista.
Everywhere you looked from the airport to the hotel, discussions were largely about designers and what was the thinking behind the choice of colours and cloth materials people went with.
There were those who went with clothes that had screaming designer labels to capture attention. For most people my sense was that it was less about jockeys and the horses than about making a fashion statement.
It was my first time at the Greyville Racecourse in Durban, and I went there to see what the fuss is about. As a Durban July virgin I was pleasantly surprised by the good vibe at the event.
I was hosted in the VIP area, but I walked to other marquees where people enjoyed themselves, and thoroughly enjoyed myself because the atmosphere was good.
From where I was sitting in the main grandstand, I enjoyed VIP treatment that started with a shuttle from the hotel to the venue, a four-course meal and an open bar for those who enjoy alcohol.
It was enjoyable and I wouldn't mind returning next year.
One thing I noticed is that to a large extent there was an element of fakeness in some people who tried too hard to impress with clothes, cars and the people who kept them company.
It was a well-attended event with allure and pulling power similar to that of the Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium which always captures the imaginations of South Africans.
Julius Malema unfazed about stir over his R27k Durban July shoes
Just like the Derby, which is about 90 minutes of football, the Durban July is about the main race that runs for under five minutes. It took place at about 4pm and of course there were winners and losers.
I was one of the losers as I lost my bet in the main race by the narrowest of margins, having put my bet on number 12 but number 11 was the first to cross the line.
It is a place where people want to be seen, where they come to play and network, companies entertain clients and some showcase clothes, beautiful cars and partners.
The pulling power of the Durban July got the better of me as I sacrificed a working afternoon at Loftus Versfeld to watch what turned out to be a hard-fought Test match between the Springboks and Ireland.
There is no regret on my part as I watched the Springboks beat Ireland on television and that added to the fun and excitement that unfolded as I imagined.
Without Gucci or Louis Vuitton on my body, I enjoyed my day at the races and I will do it again next year, even it means missing the Springboks again.
