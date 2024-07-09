VW launches its first EV in South Africa this July

The electric vehicle (EV) battle in South Africa is set to intensify as the second biggest passenger car brand in the country readies to launch its first battery-powered model.
Though the global Volkswagen EV chapter began with the ID.3 in 2017, South Africa's first taste of a zero-emissions offering from the firm comes with the ID.4 model.
Aside from being the first electric Volkswagen in the country, the ID.4 is also the first electric SUV from the manufacturer.
The model broke cover in 2020 and last year was treated to a series of enhancements. Its arrival on the local scene is tardy — Volkswagen SA has been talking about the prospect of its electric rollout for some time.
While it is unlike anything the brand has offered in Mzansi before, the familiar Volkswagen aesthetic DNA is evident. In typical brand fashion, the design is uncluttered, likely to age well and with an attractive silhouette that also happens to be aerodynamic.
It rides on a newly-developed modular EV platform which Volkswagen has deployed in other models. At 4.58m long it is a sizeable, family-friendly offering, boasting a 543l boot that extends to 1,575l with the rear seats folded.
Expect classy finishes inside, with a focus on a simpler, more digitised execution than some may be used to with Volkswagen’s range of internal combustion engine models. The driver instrument cluster and central display use high-resolution screens. The latter measures 12.9" diagonally and is touch operated.
Voice control functionality and AI capability are part of the mix. You can bark orders to your ID.4 and it will comply.
“The system understands free formulations such as ‘I’m cold’, asks questions if necessary and allows itself to be interrupted,” said the manufacturer. Its head-up display system incorporates augmented reality effects, projecting speed and navigation instructions onto the windscreen.
For now, the ID.4 will be available in standard Pro derivative, possibly extending to include the high-performance GTX in time.
The Pro uses a 77kWh battery with a total power output of 210kW/545Nm. Claimed range is 550km.
Pricing and other specifics will be revealed at the launch next week, at which Sunday Times Lifestyle Motoring will be in attendance. Look out for our full impressions later this month.
