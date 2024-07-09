Lifestyle

WATCH | The A-List Explainer: Durban July 2024

09 July 2024 - 11:54 By Thabo Tshabalala and Craig Jacobs
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Durban welcomed an estimated 45,000 visitors for this year's main Durban July event.

From the grandstands, visitors accessed the marquee village via a tunnel beneath the course. There were 20 VIP marquees in the marquee village, down from more than 30 in 2017.

A-Listers columnist Craig Jacobs took a tour around the Durban July.

Julius Malema unfazed about stir over his R27k Durban July shoes

EFF leader Julius Malema is unfazed by criticism for wearing expensive shoes to the Durban July horse racing event at the weekend.
Politics
1 day ago

The theme for this year's July was “Ride the Wave”. The event is known for its high fashion, and TimesLIVE spoke to celebrities LootLove, Lerato Kganyago, Kenny Kunene and others to find out who they were wearing and their thoughts about the theme.

Celebrities often attend the Durban July dressed in stylish and sometimes extravagant outfits, showcasing the latest trends and designs.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | SA celebs 'Ride the Wave' at Durban July 2024

TimesLIVE spoke with celebrities like LootLove, Lerato Kganyago, Kenny Kunene and others to find out who they were wearing and their thoughts on the ...
Video & Podcasts
2 days ago

Kelly Khumalo dazzles fans during Durban July

Kelly Khumalo and her younger sister Zandile dazzled their fans with a performance over the Durban July weekend at Tiger's Milk Pavilion.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Thando, Reinhard, Jessica Nkosi: best and worst dressed at Durban July

See who caught tens surfing the sartorial heat and who gave us a couture cold.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Socialite scene wins at a canter

If the Durban July is any barometer, Mzansi is feeling good about the high life once more
News
2 days ago

About 45,000 punters and fashionistas expected to spend R270m at Durban July

It's all systems go for this year’s premier horse-racing event
News
6 days ago

Haven't got a look yet? Here's what to wear at Durban July 2024

Don't let last-minute changes or additions land you in the worst-dressed list at this year's July
Lifestyle
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thando, Reinhard, Jessica Nkosi: best and worst dressed at Durban July Lifestyle
  2. IN PICS | Bryoni Govender's winning fashion at Miss Supranational Lifestyle
  3. VW launches its first EV in South Africa this July Lifestyle
  4. A last waltz for Engelbert Humperdinck Lifestyle
  5. Fact or fiction? Busting myths about the new two-pot retirement system Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
Tha A-List Explainer: Durban July 2024