More than reading labels with deep interest and avoiding anything with non-natural sources, I have an unnatural inclination to mainline a pack of gummy sweets in one sitting. So, when that detox headache and the withdrawal hits, it hurts. This mindfulness is welcome.
We enjoy noticing how habitual certain things are and the little rituals we build into the everyday. We miss the ritual of a morning coffee, but you find real joy in the deep sleep and lowered cortisol levels. The payoff is great.
The one ritual I do not have to forgo is my daily chocolate intake. We are allowed chocolate on this reset, 85%, but that works for me. When days got dreary and I wished for something delicious and perhaps a little nutritious, I rejigged a favourite dessert.
A little chocolate pot, inspired by Melissa Hemsley. I made it and left out the maple syrup and used almond milk.
RECIPE | Mellisa Hemsley-inspired chocolate pot to warm you
My friend and I have decided to do a reset of sorts where we eliminate different foods to restore our bodies to their finest functioning. Why we decided on restrictions in winter is beyond both of us and has tested our mettle over the past 12 days, but we press on.
It’s odd that I chose to do this because I am not a fan of diets, restriction and eliminating food groups in general. Everything in moderation is where I usually angle my life. I generally have one slice of cake a week, but not every week, and I usually share the slice. I mostly eat fresh and organic produce and cooking at home is my favourite thing. There is always food at home. Our mothers and aunties were not incorrect on that adage. What’s better is that you know what goes into it.
What I do enjoy about this reset is the awareness it brings about how we eat. It is a practice in mindfulness more than anything else. Getting to sugar elimination day on this reset is an interesting exercise. Sugar is in so much. I remember being at a conference with a colleague, who became a friend, and she told me potato chips have sugar in them and gluten. How sneaky. Sugar hides everywhere.
I’ve made it before with all the delicious additions, but I always halve the maple syrup because I do not enjoy anything too sweet. Now I get to have a reset with dessert. A win for all.
LITTLE CHOCOLATE POTS
Method:
Remove from the fridge, grate over the remaining chocolate, sprinkle Maldon salt and top with a raspberry if in season and serve.
It looks so fancy for a midweek at-home dessert, but also wows guests and is a welcome treat every time.
