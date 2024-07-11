Lifestyle

If you don't like the cold, dine in the kitchen: chef's table at 54 on Bath

The restaurant's executive chef marries South African traditional flavours with global innovations in an intimate dining experience

11 July 2024 - 08:50
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Turning up the heat at 54 on Bath.
Turning up the heat at 54 on Bath.
Image: Supplied

On a cold winter evening, the sort of biting chill that makes you wish you'd stayed indoors, I arrive at 54 on Bath in a jersey and nothing underneath. Why? I'm trying the chef's table and that comes with no trench coats. 

For those who might not know, a chef's table gives you a front-row seat in the restaurant's kitchen. At 54 on Bath we are treated to executive chef Donaldson Madubela's menu. His selection is a nine-course menu, highlighting his passion for local flavours and culinary innovation.

Chef Donaldson Madubela preps a dessert.
Chef Donaldson Madubela preps a dessert.
Image: Supplied
The seafood and corn chowder dish.
The seafood and corn chowder dish.
Image: Supplied

Sharing his culinary journey in between cooking, Madubela tells of inspiration from childhood experiences. This includes dishes inspired by his father’s passion for cooking. Dishes such as beetroot cannelloni amuse bouche and quail in a lemon grass broth see his South African favourites mixed with techniques from Seychelles to Bazaruto Island.

Favourite dishes include oxtail and mash, where he seeks to transport shisanyama lovers to braais and traditional markets. He also uses Thai ingredients to diffuse strong flavours in a seafood and corn chowder palatable to diners with different taste levels.

“Our chef’s table is more than just a meal; it’s an immersive experience that elevates the way we engage with food,” says Madeleine Roux, GM of 54 on Bath.

“With chef Madubela at the helm we’re offering our guests a unique opportunity to witness culinary excellence up close, making every dinner at 54 on Bath’s chef’s table unforgettable.”

The chef's table is available at R750pp for a table of four on their official site. This comes with an optional wine pairing experience.

Thango Ntwasa was a guest of 54 on Bath

