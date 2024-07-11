Lifestyle

IN PICS | Cocktails from SA’s top 9 bartenders to shake up the world

See who will raise the flag at the Shanghai World Class competition

11 July 2024 - 14:02 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
One of the cocktails submitted.
One of the cocktails submitted.
Image: Supplied

Nine South African bartenders are shaking and stirring their creativity to invent cocktails worthy of a ticket to Shanghai and the international finals of this year’s Diageo World Class competition.

World Class is the world’s biggest and most prestigious bartender competition.

The national finals in Johannesburg, from July 14 to 16, will include five challenges, each with its own score requirements. The top six entrants will be chosen after the first two challenges and will go on to compete in the remaining three challenges.

What makes a winning cocktail? Each contestant must:

  1. Make it a 10: Produce two Tanqueray No 10-based classic cocktails (with a twist) within eight minutes. 
  2. Singleton Disco: Create an innovative cocktail that elevates a single malt whisky and showcases flavour in an unexpected but fun way.
  3. Whisky Mastery: A compilation of mini challenges involving flavour matching, a knowledge test and a blind tasting.
  4. Mystery Box: Incorporate a randomly selected ingredient into two cocktails based on a Don Julio tequila variant.
  5. Bar of the Future: Create and explain a concept for the future of the bar industry. Bring it to life with four cocktails and a bar space created on a budget of R5,000.

The winner will compete in the international finals in Shanghai from September 9 to 13.

World Class has supported, trained and inspired more than 400,000 bartenders in 60 countries while partnering them with Diageo Reserve collection.

Here are the finalists:

JOHANNESBURG FINALISTS

Alex Fahrenheim, from the canned cocktail company Just Short.
Alex Fahrenheim, from the canned cocktail company Just Short.
Image: Supplied
Dan Knodl, from the canned cocktail company Just Short.
Dan Knodl, from the canned cocktail company Just Short.
Image: Supplied
Jody Rahme of Father Coffee.
Jody Rahme of Father Coffee.
Image: Supplied
Burdett Geiling from the canned cocktail company Just Short.
Burdett Geiling from the canned cocktail company Just Short.
Image: Supplied
Devon Andreka of Obscura.
Devon Andreka of Obscura.
Image: Supplied

CAPE TOWN FINALISTS

Philip Burrows of Tjing Tjing restaurant.
Philip Burrows of Tjing Tjing restaurant.
Image: Supplied
Liam Jukes of VUE Shortmarket.
Liam Jukes of VUE Shortmarket.
Image: Supplied

DURBAN FINALISTS

Independent mixologist Jason Andrews.
Independent mixologist Jason Andrews.
Image: Supplied
Jono Harrison of Alchemy.
Jono Harrison of Alchemy.
Image: Supplied

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Minnie Dlamini, DJ Zinhle and more share fresh cocktail recipes

This fabulously fruity gin cocktail was invented by the celebrity and inspired by one of her favourite dresses.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

No shellfish at Buckingham Palace? Here’s the royal family's Christmas menu

We've got budget-friendly ways to incorporate the royal family's favourite festive dishes.
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Rihanna, Khloe, Prince Harry: Tips to beat a babalas A-list style

See how celebs keep the party going the morning after with these hangover remedies
Lifestyle
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How to enjoy the ‘world’s best business class’ without actually flying business Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Lerato Kganyago reveals massive diamond ring from husband Lifestyle
  3. VW launches its first EV in South Africa this July Lifestyle
  4. Thando, Reinhard, Jessica Nkosi: best and worst dressed at Durban July Lifestyle
  5. Fact or fiction? Busting myths about the new two-pot retirement system Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
Lerato Kganyago shares a glimpse of massive diamond ring from her husband