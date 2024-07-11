Lifestyle

WATCH | Lerato Kganyago reveals massive diamond ring from husband

11 July 2024 - 13:05 By Thabo Tshabalala and Craig Jacobs
Media personality Lerato Kganyago shares a rare glimpse of the massive diamond ring from husband Thami Ndlala. She spoke to A-Listers' Craig Jacobs at the Durban July. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

Media personality Lerato Kganyago has shared a rare glimpse of the massive diamond ring from husband Thami Ndlala.

She spoke to A-Listers' Craig Jacobs at the Durban July.

Kganyago was dressed by Gert-Johan Coetzee for the Durban July. The theme for this year was “Ride The Wave”.

