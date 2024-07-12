Lifestyle

Get unbeatable deals on Huawei's Super Devices this winter

Take advantage of the brand's Winter Warmers Sale and score sizzling savings of up to 72% off on selected products and applicable deals until July 31

12 July 2024 - 09:05
Sponsored
Huawei is turning up the heat this winter with red-hot deals on its cutting-edge smartphones, laptops and smartwatches.
Image: Huawei

Don’t be left out in the cold with outdated devices that just don’t talk to each other. Huawei's Winter Warmer Sale is the perfect opportunity to up your tech game and enter a world of seamless connectivity, where the brand's Super Device system enables your phone, watch, earbuds and laptop to work together perfectly, connected with just one tap.

On until July 31, this sizzling sale offers unbeatable deals on Huawei's smartphones including the nova 12i, nova 12SE, nova 12s, nova Y62, nova Y72 and the brand's new fashion-forward Pura 70 Series. You can also score brilliant discounts on the Huawei Watch GT 4 and Watch Fit 3, as well as the Huawei MateBook D16 and D15 i5.

So whether you're looking for the latest smartphone, a stylish smartwatch or a powerful laptop, Huawei's Winter Warmer Sale has got you covered with incredible savings of up to R12,000 on selected products and applicable deals*.

To keep your new device in tip-top shape, you'll also have the option to save up to 20% when you upgrade to the Huawei Care+ protection plan*.

Various red-hot deals are available at the Huawei Online Store, Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, Incredible Connection and selected retailers:

Get awesome free gifts when you take advantage of the specials on offer at the Huawei Online store as part of the brand's Winter Warmer Sale.
Image: Huawei

Huawei Online Store: save up to R12,000

  • Get the Huawei MateBook D15 i5 for R9,999 and receive an additional 10% off purchase coupon.
  • Save big on the Huawei nova 12s smartphone at R7,999.
  • The Huawei Watch Fit 3 with the new nylon strap is available at the discounted price of R2,999 (get an extra watch strap for additional R29), while the Huawei Watch GT4 (41mm) is going for R5,999.
  • All deals include a host of free gifts.
Vodacom is offering terrific deals on smartphone contracts as part of Huawei's Winter Warmer Sale.
Image: Huawei

Vodacom: save up to R10,000

  • Get the Huawei nova 12i smartphone for R299 per month on a 36-month plan.
  • Take advantage of the Double Deal on the Huawei nova Y72 and get two of these epic smartphones for R479 per month on a 24-month plan.
  • Bag the trendsetting Huawei Pura 70 smartphone for R699 per month on a 36-month plan and you'll receive a free Huawei MatePad SE valued at R4,999.
MTN's deals on Huawei smartphones include fabulous free gifts.
Image: Huawei

MTN: save up to R10,000

  • Get the tech-savvy Huawei Pura 70 smartphone for R699 per month on a 36-month plan and receive a free Huawei MatePad SE valued at R5,059.
  • Pick up the Huawei nova 12i smartphone for R329 per month on a 36-month plan and you'll receive a free Huawei FreeBuds SE 2 valued at R1,499, plus a R500 Pick n Pay voucher and a R600 voucher for the Huawei Online Store.
  • Purchase the Huawei nova Y72 smartphone for R289 per month on a 36-month plan and you'll receive a R600 voucher for the Huawei Online Store.
You'll get a free Huawei MatePad SE when you take advantage of Telkom's deals on select smartphones from the Pura 70 series.
Image: Huawei

Telkom: save up to R7,999

  • Get the stylish Huawei Pura 70 Pro smartphone for R889 per month on a 36-month plan and you'll receive a free Huawei MatePad SE valued at R4,999.
  • Purchase the Huawei Pura 70 smartphone for R739 per month on a 36-month plan and you'll receive a free Huawei MatePad SE valued at R4,999.
  • Pick up the Huawei nova 12i smartphone for R479 per month on a 24-month plan.
Cell C is offering incredible Double Deals on select Huawei smartphones.
Image: Huawei

Cell C: save up to R8,000

  • Get the Huawei nova Y72 for R379 per month on a 36-month plan, or take advantage of the Double Deal and get two of these smartphones for R649 per month on a 36-month plan.
  • Purchase the Huawei nova 12i at R399 per month on a 36-month plan, or opt for the Double Deal and get two of these smartphones for R699 per month on a 36-month plan.
  • Bag the Huawei nova 12 SE for R449 per month on a 36-month plan, or get two of these smartphones as part of a Double Deal for R899 per month on a 36-month plan.
Looking for a cutting-edge laptop? Take advantage of this deal from Incredible Connection as part of Huawei's Winter Warmer Sale.
Image: Huawei

Incredible Connection: Save up to R2,000

  • Get the Huawei MateBook D16 for R12,999 and you'll receive free gifts worth R1,398.

The Huawei Winter Warmer Sale is your chance to score huge discounts of up to 72% off selected products and applicable deals*. The sale ends on July 31, so don't miss out: take advantage of one of these hot specials today.

This article was sponsored by Huawei.

*Ts and Cs apply. Discount on Huawei Care+ protection plan applies to participating models only.

