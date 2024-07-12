I'm working on showcasing my creations on the runway and it's going to be mind blowing. I always reference back to Quiteria Kekana who was this bold and amazing designer who brought in different elements of his creations. In commemoration of his legacy that has not been seen through any other body of work, I want to make sure I celebrate him through the concepts I come up with.
We see a lot of international designers say they are celebrating Coco Chanel or Marc Jacobs. I think it's important we recognise the people who have made an impact in our industry.
Troy Molaiwa talks Greek myths and styling the Real Housewives
We talk to the designer about how he is taking over the fashion industry
Image: Handsome Official Studios
How would you describe your approach to style?
It's bold, big silhouettes and flamboyance. I try by all means to make it as tasteful as possible while still being as flamboyant. That sets me apart because I try to capture my flamboyance.
How was your experience working with the Real Housewives franchise and what did you enjoy most working with them?
With all the franchises I've worked with (Cape Town, Joburg, Nigeria), I realised women love looking good and dressing up. More women have come forward saying they've noticed and love my approach to dressing the housewives and want me to make them look as fabulous.
Andy Cohen, executive producer of Real Housewives, said he noticed confidence in the women as they continued filming the series.
Absolutely! You build their character while shooting. They find a different approach to their identity. In their normal day-to-day lives they would not have a stylist on call. The minute they snap into this new style, they become their own version of Sasha Fierce (Beyoncé's confident alter ego). They develop a confidence they never had. For those who divorce, I think it's because they find their inner beauty and voice. That is what our job entails, we make them look beautiful to remind them they are still beautiful and powerful women.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
It can be scary trying new styles. Do you often find them learning their personal style as they go?
Yeah! In most cases they walk in with an idea of how they want to look, including people like Kim Kardashian. But once I get to understand the person they are, I can start building a style of their own. It's great when I see them come out of their bubble and don't want to look like Kim Kardashian but they build their brand. It's something I get to see outside the shows, where they style themselves, taking some of the notes from my work.
Speaking of your additions in style, you've launched a new lookbook. Tell us about your foray into fashion design?
It's a self-funded project I've worked on for almost two years. Chopping and changing garments to make sure the body of work I release is iconic and not only speaks to me but also the women I have worked with and aspire to work with me.
Why did you go with the name Helen of Troy?
In Greek mythology, Helen was considered a face that launched a thousand ships. During that time she was believed to be so beautiful that thousands of men went to war for her. So I am telling a story of immaculate beauty that speaks to a woman who turns heads wherever she goes. I represent those men who went to war for Helen's beauty. I put in all my fight and energy to dress that one woman. It shows all the strength and all the power I put into my work.
Behind the seams of Real Housewives of Cape Town
How would you best describe South African beauty in the fashion industry?
Fashion is forever evolving, it's learning how to reinvent that wheel accurately. I love where we are going in South Africa because we are finding ways to make a mark for ourselves. If you go abroad and see what our designers and creatives are doing you can notice the footprint we have left.
Is men's fashion moving fast enough for these changes?
It's getting better but with our men there's a fear of being criticised when they colour outside the box. That will always be the case. There's a handful of men who want to be creative outside tuxedos, blazers and bow ties. We are seeing at the Durban July where a couple of men, such as Maps Maponyane and a couple of the Big Brother SA contestants, who have gone out the box to embrace flair in their style. It's just a fear of being criticised for leaving their comfort zones that holds many back.
Any fashion shows coming soon?
