IN PICS | St Benedict’s College hosts annual pipe band gathering

15 July 2024 - 16:41 By THAPELO MOREBUDI
St Benedict's College Pipe Band performing during the regional finals held at the college.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

St Benedict’s College in Germiston hosted one of its biggest annual events, the pipe band gathering, at the weekend. The St Benedict’s Pipe Band was formed in 1988 and has been hosting the gathering ever since.

More than 18 bands took part, with the oldest pipe band being the Transvaal Scottish Pipe Band formed in 1902, followed by South African Irish Pipe Band formed in 1939. The gathering was part of the regional finals with the top pipe bands performing at the South African Championships in two weeks' time.

South African Irish Pipe Band, formed in 1939, performing during the regional finals held at St Benedict's College.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Members of the De La Salle Combined Pipe Band.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The oldest pipe band in South Africa, the Transvaal Scottish Pipe Band, performing during the regional finals held at St Benedict's College.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
King Edward School drummers taking part at the pipe band gathering.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Jeppe High School Pipe Band members showing off their skills during the regional finals at St Benedict's College.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Alan Leesam of the Tranvaal Scottish Pipe Band showing off his bagpipe skills.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Simon Workman of the Tranvaal Scottish Pipe Band performing at St Benedict's College.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Andrew Schmidt, a member of the South African Irish Pipe Band, carrying his drum during the regional finals at St Benedict's College.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

