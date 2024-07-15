While Doherty contributed to the success of Charmed as the main star and occasional director, she eventually had a dramatic exit in the show's third season. At the time it was believed to be of her own volition and rumours of conflicts with production as she wanted Charmed to go for a darker approach while production was looking for lighter content inspired by the Harry Potter series.
Seven things to know about actress Shannen Doherty, who has died at 53
A look at the life of Hollywood's misunderstood bad girl
American actress Shannen Doherty, best known for her role as a fearsome witch on the TV series Charmed has died at age 53 after a years-long battle with cancer. The actress also rose to stardom for roles in movies such as Mall Rats and Heathers, and the hit TV teen dramedy Beverly Hills 90210.
No stranger to heated interviews and spats, Doherty at times found herself the hot topic of Hollywood, with many secrets and dilemmas affecting her career. Here's a look at some parts of her journey you may have missed:
THE COST OF CANCER
In 2015, the actress accused her former business lawyers Tanner Mainstain Glynn & Johnson of allowing her health insurance to tank. According to court papers acquired by ABC News, the firm was hired for Doherty's business management services including tax and accounting, among other things. According to the report, the firm did not pay her insurance premiums and as a result she was not paying regular visits to the doctor in 2014.
When she returned for a check-up in 2015, doctors found she had an “invasive breast cancer metastatic to at least one lymph node”.
According to the allegations, this played a major role in her eventual death as it could have been avoided had her funds been properly managed and she received earlier medical intervention.
BEVERLY HILLS BAD GIRL
Like many stars who walked out of the limelight, Doherty started a podcast to reminisce on some of the famous moments of her past. Titled Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, one of the episodes focused on the role she played in her bad girl image during her time as a main cast member on Beverly Hills 90210. Other than arriving late and being difficult to work with, she shared on her podcast she was having difficulty in her marriage to songwriter and actor Ashley Hamilton.
WHOSE HAIR IS IT ANYWAY?
Doherty and her fellow cast mates from Charmed were true to their rebellious characters when Holly-Marie Combs (who played the show's second in command, Piper) shared the leading ladies pushed to keep changing their hair. At the time the studio behind the hit series forbade the leading ladies from changing their hairstyle for fear they would lose viewership like Felicity, where Keri Russell's eponymous character cut her hair and received major backlash for it.
A CHARMED FEUD
While Doherty contributed to the success of Charmed as the main star and occasional director, she eventually had a dramatic exit in the show's third season. At the time it was believed to be of her own volition and rumours of conflicts with production as she wanted Charmed to go for a darker approach while production was looking for lighter content inspired by the Harry Potter series.
In an episode of her podcast, she shared she was fired after production was forced to do so by Alyssa Milano who played Doherty's baby sister Phoebe in the series.
According to Doherty, Milano asked producers to fire one of them, with the caveat that if she was picked she would sue them for a hostile work environment. Combs appeared on Doherty's podcast and revealed Milano had a mediator take notes during filming that were used as part of her case. Doherty's team suggested she run with the story that she chose to leave rather than fight the case with her negative reputation from Beverly Hills 90210.
“I wish I had been older and wiser because I definitely would’ve sued and I would’ve been honest about the situation because the rumours followed me regardless.”
LOST ENGAGEMENTS
Doherty was often splashed across tabloids for her tumultuous dating history with three husbands who took the spotlight. She was first engaged and never married to Chris Foufas in 1991 as well as Dean Factor.
She walked down the aisle with Ashley Hamilton at the height of her fame on Beverly Hills 90210, ending the marriage a year later. She tied the knot with professional poker player Rick Salomon, a union which only lasted nine months. Her last husband was photographer Kurt Iswarienko in 2008 but they parted ways when Doherty filed for divorce in 2023.
SISTERS ON THE GO
In 2015, Doherty and Combs took to the road for a road trip show that saw them explore the southeastern US. Running for two seasons, the hidden gem sees the pair take a break from Hollywood for an unfiltered approach to travel.
CANCER SLAYER
While fighting stage 4 cancer, Doherty took a raw approach to sharing her journey with images meant to shed light on how many experience cancer. This included dance challenges and photos with radiation equipment used during her sessions under the hashtag #CancerSlayer.
