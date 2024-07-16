While men and women show a preference for in-person dates, there was a stark divide in the kinds of dates they were looking for. Women surveyed showed a preference for meeting at social gatherings such as parties, suggesting better social skills and a need for safer first date environments were important for women who were surveyed.
Here are the top 5 ways Gen Z men and women want to date
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
From safety issues to poor ratings, dating apps are quickly earning a bad reputation among those in the dating pool, specifically Gen Z who are looking to embrace different ways of going about their dating lives.
In a recent survey by Datingadvice.com their team spoke to 18 to 27-year-olds to explore their dating preferences. The survey found 15.53% of Gen Z singles are using dating apps, sharing it can often lead to futile conversations that do result in some dates.
Romance scammers: here's what you need to know to avoid them
For women:
For men:
