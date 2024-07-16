Lifestyle

Here are the top 5 ways Gen Z men and women want to date

Survey finds women are turning to social spaces and meet-cutes to find the perfect man while gents look to speed dates and protests

16 July 2024 - 12:30 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
A recent survey looked into how Gen Z goes about dating.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

From safety issues to poor ratings, dating apps are quickly earning a bad reputation among those in the dating pool, specifically Gen Z who are looking to embrace different ways of going about their dating lives.

In a recent survey by Datingadvice.com their team spoke to 18 to 27-year-olds to explore their dating preferences. The survey found 15.53% of Gen Z singles are using dating apps, sharing it can often lead to futile conversations that do result in some dates.

While men and women show a preference for in-person dates, there was a stark divide in the kinds of dates they were looking for. Women surveyed showed a preference for meeting at social gatherings such as parties, suggesting better social skills and a need for safer first date environments were important for women who were surveyed.

They also rated “meet-cutes”, defined as nonchalantly bumping into someone in public spaces such as grocery stores and bookstores. 

In contrast, Gen Z gents were found to prioritise organised dates and structured spaces such as hiking and cooking, while some seem to match their interests such as meeting at sporting events or protests.

For women:

  1. Social gatherings such as weddings and parties.
  2. Meeting through mutual friends or family.
  3. Serendipitous encounters in places such as grocery stores and book stores.
  4. Connecting on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.
  5. Meeting potential partners in professional settings such as the office or co-working spaces.

For men:

  1. Speed dating.
  2. Taking a stand for a cause at protests.
  3. Engaging in virtual reality experiences.
  4. Bonding over shared hobbies such as hiking or cooking.
  5. Attending concerts, sporting events or local gatherings.

