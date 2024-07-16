Later, the tour car convoy, with hazard lights flashing, drove past other eerie 'haunted” venues before stopping at Durban Boys' High School. While participants listened to ghost stories, marketing manager Michael Sorensen appeared dressed as a woman, pretending to be Sheila, a well-known “ghost” from Higginson Highway in Chatsworth, in the south of Durban.
Sheila was a young lady who was stranded on Higginson Highway with a flat car tyre. She flagged down a vehicle for assistance but the occupants were intoxicated. The men allegedly raped, tortured and eventually murdered the girl.
Since then, Sheila’s spirit allegedly haunts the N2 and Higginson Highway, flagging down cars. In one reported incident, an old man offered a lift to a young woman, lending her his jacket. After dropping her off at her house he forgot to retrieve his jacket. The next day the resident of the house told him Sheila died many years before. The man was taken to her grave where he mysteriously found his jacket on Sheila’s tombstone.
IN PICS | Spooky sightings on Durban ghost tour
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
In a dark “haunted” room at Durban Manor (Durban Club), a woman's scream echoed as she was startled by a tour guide while using a ghost detecting mobile app on a ghost tour.
The participant was terrified after detecting a humanoid figure using the GhostTube SLS Camera, when tour guide Mark Rose-Christie approached from behind and scared her.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Later, the tour car convoy, with hazard lights flashing, drove past other eerie 'haunted” venues before stopping at Durban Boys' High School. While participants listened to ghost stories, marketing manager Michael Sorensen appeared dressed as a woman, pretending to be Sheila, a well-known “ghost” from Higginson Highway in Chatsworth, in the south of Durban.
Sheila was a young lady who was stranded on Higginson Highway with a flat car tyre. She flagged down a vehicle for assistance but the occupants were intoxicated. The men allegedly raped, tortured and eventually murdered the girl.
Since then, Sheila’s spirit allegedly haunts the N2 and Higginson Highway, flagging down cars. In one reported incident, an old man offered a lift to a young woman, lending her his jacket. After dropping her off at her house he forgot to retrieve his jacket. The next day the resident of the house told him Sheila died many years before. The man was taken to her grave where he mysteriously found his jacket on Sheila’s tombstone.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The ghost tour moved on to Campbell Avenue near Florida Road in Morningside, where they watched a demonstration of paranormal science, including audience participation with dowsing rods. Rose-Christie also used his “magic” to bend a key.
The tour concluded at St Thomas Cemetery. Holding a torch, a guide opened a church door in the cemetery, revealing a photograph of Napoleon Bonaparte. As Rose-Christie held up his torch, his shadow was cast on the wall, creating the illusion he was holding a knife and about to stab a creepy doll. The doll, with blood on it, appeared to be screaming for help.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The torch was turned off before Sorensen entered the room, causing near panic with the scary mask he was wearing. Armed with torches, people walked slowly among the graves while using ghost-hunting cellphone apps.
At Alfred Dacomb's grave, Rose-Christie presented a full history before moving on to other graves.
READ MORE:
10 things to do in Prince Albert
If Judy Blume wrote Twin Peaks: Diane Awerbuck reviews 'Girls of Little Hope'
Namibia: Long roads to stunning spots and tourism with heart
TimesLIVE looks back at the last 10 Tests played at Newlands and how they panned out
Springtime in the desert: an odyssey through the Karoo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos