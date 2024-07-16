‘Sextortion’: Are your children safe from the growing number of online predators?

Who is behind it?
Image: 123RF/fizkes
Just hours before his untimely death, the life of 16-year-old Murray Dowey from Scotland seemed perfectly ordinary — a night of quality time with his family spent watching television and making plans for an upcoming holiday with friends. Little did his parents know that the following morning their world would be shattered, when Murray became yet another casualty of the sextortion epidemic sweeping the globe.
Murray’s heartbreaking story echoes the fates of other young victims, including a 12-year-old Canadian boy and 16-year-old Jordan DeMay from the US. In all three cases, criminals posing as girls used fake or stolen photos on their social media accounts to flirt with and then lure victims into sharing intimate photos, often by first sharing a fake nude picture of themselves.
Once in possession of the compromising material, the perpetrators unleash a torrent of threats, with demands for payments or additional explicit content, or else public exposure of the sensitive content to the victim’s friends and contacts.
“Sextortion is a sinister tactic that coerces victims into sharing explicit images or videos by preying on their vulnerabilities and exploiting their trust,” explains Anna Collard, senior vice-president of content strategy and an evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa.
“The perpetrators often masquerade as peers or love interests online, only to turn around and threaten to release the compromising material unless the victim complies with their demands for more images, sexual acts or monetary payments.”
Highlighting the urgency of the issue, the Internet Watch Foundation received more reports involving sextortion in the first six months of 2023 than in the entire previous year — a staggering increase of 257%. According to their findings, boys are disproportionately more at risk than girls, but both are in danger of falling victim to these scams.
What can be done?
In the wake of this crisis, advocacy groups are rallying for more awareness of the issue, and for appropriate preventive measures to be put in place. “Open and honest conversations about cyber safety and the risks associated with sharing personal information and images online should be encouraged between parents and their children,” Collard recommends. “Cultivating a strong, trusting relationship with teens is crucial, so that they feel comfortable and safe sharing their problems with you.”
Monitoring your children’s online behaviour is also a good idea, coupled with instilling in them a critical attitude towards digital interactions. “Don’t trust strangers online,” she says. “Teens should be cautious about who they interact with and use strong privacy settings on their social media accounts.” Above all, individuals should never share explicit content online.
“Greater awareness will definitely help reduce this form of crime,” says Collard. She believes Meta, the company that owns Instagram, also needs to improve its safety features. “Meta should make teens’ follower and following lists private by default,” she asserts. “On Facebook, users have the option to keep their friends lists private, but this crucial privacy safeguard is glaringly absent for teens on Instagram.”
