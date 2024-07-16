Eyewear has evolved from its basic beginnings as a practical necessity to become a transformational item representing personal style and personality.
With winter 2024 introducing exciting trends in frames, lenses and materials, it’s time to update your eyewear wardrobe, said Wesley Language from Execuspecs Pinelands.
“The right eyewear is the perfect way to take your look to the next level as it is the quickest and easiest way to draw attention. As glasses are in the middle of your face they’re impossible to miss, unlike shoes or a new bag.”
Language dived into the latest winter eyewear trends for spectacles and sunglasses and how to incorporate them into your wardrobe.
Top winter eyewear trends you can try
The latest on how to sport your favourite pair of spectacles and sunglasses
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
SPECTACLES
Peach Fuzz
Textured and patterned frames
Oversized and bold shapes
Matte finishes
Lens technology
Image: Supplied
SUNGLASSES
Gradient and mirrored lenses
Retro-inspired designs
Bold and bright colours
Mix and match styles
