Top winter eyewear trends you can try

The latest on how to sport your favourite pair of spectacles and sunglasses

16 July 2024 - 14:00 By Staff Writer
From specs to sunglasses, see how you can elevate your eyewear with trendy tips.
Image: Supplied

Eyewear has evolved from its basic beginnings as a practical necessity to become a transformational item representing personal style and personality.

With winter 2024 introducing exciting trends in frames, lenses and materials, it’s time to update your eyewear wardrobe, said Wesley Language from Execuspecs Pinelands.

“The right eyewear is the perfect way to take your look to the next level as it is the quickest and easiest way to draw attention. As glasses are in the middle of your face they’re impossible to miss, unlike shoes or a new bag.”

Language dived into the latest winter eyewear trends for spectacles and sunglasses and how to incorporate them into your wardrobe.

Whether you are looking for a matte finish or the latest in lens technology, here are the trends to follow for your eyewear.
Image: Supplied

SPECTACLES

Peach Fuzz

  • Trend: Incorporate 2024’s Pantone colour of the year Peach Fuzz into your eyewear for a trendy, warm touch. Peach Fuzz creates a harmonious blend that complements any wearer’s complexion. Using translucent and gradient effects are also popular techniques for incorporating Peach Fuzz into eyewear.
  • Tip: Look for frames in Peach Fuzz or use it as an accent colour in your eyewear. This colour pairs well with neutral and bold winter wardrobes, adding a subtle yet stylish statement.

Textured and patterned frames

  • Trend: Textures and patterns, specially tortoiseshell and marble effects, are popular this season. They add an extra dimension and sophistication to  eyewear.
  • Tip: Choose patterns that complement your overall style. For a more subtle approach, go for smaller, understated patterns, while larger, bolder patterns can make a dramatic statement.

Oversized and bold shapes

  • Trend: Oversized frames continue to be a hit, providing a blend of vintage charm and modern chic. Bold shapes such as round, square and cat-eye are particularly trendy.
  • Tip: Balance oversized frames with your face shape. For instance, round faces can benefit from more angular frames, while square faces may suit round or cat-eye styles.

Matte finishes

  • Trend: Matte finishes offer a sleek, understated elegance that’s perfect for winter. Matte black, navy and grey are particularly stylish.
  • Tip: Matte frames are versatile and can be paired with casual and smart winter attire. They add a touch of sophistication without overpowering your look.

Lens technology

  • Trend: Less a trend and more a necessity, innovative lens technology is transforming eyewear functionality. UV420 lenses that block harmful blue light, photochromic lenses that automatically adjust to light and anti-reflective coatings to assist with glare are essential features in modern eyewear.
  • Tip: Invest in lenses that cater to your lifestyle needs. For example, if you spend a lot of time in front of screens, UV420 lenses can reduce eye strain and improve comfort.
From retro to bold and bright colours, sunglasses are all about statements this winter.
Image: Supplied

SUNGLASSES

Gradient and mirrored lenses

  • Trend: Not only stylish but also practical, these lenses offer protection against glare from the lower winter sun.
  • Tip: Gradient lenses are ideal for driving and outdoor activities, while mirrored lenses add an extra layer of UV protection and fashion-forward appeal.

Retro-inspired designs

  • Trend: Retro styles, including aviators, round frames and cat-eye shapes are making a comeback with a modern twist. These designs bring a nostalgic yet trendy appeal to winter fashion.
  • Tip: Retro sunglasses pair well with classic winter wear such as trench coats and tailored jackets. Opt for updated versions with modern materials and finishes for a fresh look.

Bold and bright colours

  • Trend: Brightly coloured frames and lenses are a fun way to add vibrancy to your winter wardrobe. Think bold reds, blues and even neon shades.
  • Tip: Use bright sunglasses to inject a pop of colour into neutral winter outfits. They can also complement other bold accessories such as scarves and gloves.

Mix and match styles

  • Trend: Winter 2024 is all about breaking the rules and mixing styles. Combining different trends, such as oversized geometric frames with a pop of colour, can create a unique and personalised look.
  • Tip: Don’t be afraid to experiment with different styles and combinations. Eyewear is a personal statement so let your creativity shine.

