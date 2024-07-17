Lifestyle

Layla, Johaneske, Kaylan: cooking with Miss SA 2024 finalists

As part of our weekly deep dive into the kitchen's of Miss SA contestants, we get the dish on some of their favourite dishes

17 July 2024 - 09:50 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'While lasagna is my favourite dish to make and pap and stew is my go-to meal, I also love making manakish because it is so easy and delicious,' says Zoubair.
'While lasagna is my favourite dish to make and pap and stew is my go-to meal, I also love making manakish because it is so easy and delicious,' says Zoubair.
Image: Supplied

LAYLA ZOUBAIR'S MANAKISH

Ingredients

5 tbsp za’atar

7 tbsp olive oil (divided)

10g instant yeast

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp salt

150ml milk

2 cups water

5 cups flour

1 egg

Method

Preheat oven to 190°C. Warm the milk. Mix with yeast and sugar. Let stand for 10 minutes until frothy. Combine flour and salt.

Add yeast mixture, water, 2 tbsp olive oil and egg. Knead until smooth and elastic. Place dough in oiled bowl, cover and let rise 1-2 hours until doubled in size. Mix za’atar with 5 tbsp olive oil. Punch down dough, divide and flatten.

Spread za’atar mixture on each piece. Fold or leave open with za’atar on top. Place on a baking sheet lined with baking paper and bake for 15-20 minutes until golden brown.

You can serve manakish as part of a healthy breakfast spread with homemade labneh and fresh vegetables such as tomatoes, olives, cucumber and mint. Manakish can also be topped with cheese or cooked mince.

'Yes, I'm a big foodie but due to my gluten intolerance I have to cook most of the food I eat at home,' says Pelzer.
'Yes, I'm a big foodie but due to my gluten intolerance I have to cook most of the food I eat at home,' says Pelzer.
Image: Supplied

JOHANESKE PELZER'S GORGEOUS GLUTEN-FREE CROISSANTS

Ingredients

3 cups multipurpose gluten-free flour

2 packets instant yeast

½ cup granulated sugar

2 tsp salt

2 tsp baking powder

2 tsp psyllium husk powder

1½ cups buttermilk

4 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

12 tbsp unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 egg mixed with 1 tbsp water

Method

Roll out the butter between baking paper to form a rectangle. In a large bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients, then add the melted butter and buttermilk and mix till well combined and you have a dough.

Tip out onto a floured surface and knead the dough until it's smooth. Roll out the dough to a rectangle. Place the butter block on the bottom half, leaving space on the sides and bottom. Fold the top half over, seal and give a quarter turn.

Repeat rolling, folding and turning two more times. Roll out the dough to a rectangle.

Cut into long rectangles, then diagonally into triangles. Roll each triangle into a croissant shape and place on a sheet pan. Leave to rise for one hour, then bake at 200°C for 20-25 minutes.

'I did a cooking class at Pronto, a restaurant in Bloemfontein, that closed three months ago. I had the honour of making a pasta dish which is phenomenal. It’s now my favourite dish and I can’t stop making it at home,' says Zeelie.
'I did a cooking class at Pronto, a restaurant in Bloemfontein, that closed three months ago. I had the honour of making a pasta dish which is phenomenal. It’s now my favourite dish and I can’t stop making it at home,' says Zeelie.
Image: Supplied

KAYLAN ZEELIE'S PASTA POMODORO

Ingredients

¼ cup olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

5 garlic cloves, minced

¼ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

400g can of whole peeled tomatoes puréed in a food processor or blender

½ tsp kosher salt

¼ cup chopped basil

340g pasta of choice

2 tbsp unsalted butter

¼ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

Extra basil and Parmesan for garnish

Method

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat.

Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes or until the onion is soft.

Add the garlic and red pepper flakes and cook for 3 minutes. Stir in the puréed tomatoes and season with salt. Cook the sauce until it starts to thicken, stirring occasionally (20 minutes).

Stir in the fresh basil.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the pasta until al dente, according to package instructions. Reserve ½ cup of the pasta water and then drain the pasta.

Place the pasta back in the same pot, add the tomato sauce and reserved pasta water. Stir until the sauce coats the pasta.

Add butter and Parmesan cheese and toss until butter and cheese are melted.

Plate and garnish with basil and Parmesan cheese.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Lunch with new MasterChef SA judge

Meet the new judge of the 5th season of MasterChef South Africa which premiered last night who shares some tasty titbits about the popular cooking ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Minnie Dlamini, DJ Zinhle and more share fresh cocktail recipes

This fabulously fruity gin cocktail was invented by the celebrity and inspired by one of her favourite dresses.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Tannie Maria's 'Recipes to Live For'

Author Sally Andrews tells us about her fictional lead character Tannie Maria,  her new cookbook and shares her father's favourite recipe
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pension division in divorces: what’ll change under the two-pot retirement ... Lifestyle
  2. Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice: Tyla out, Kairo Forbes and Biko’s Manna in the running Lifestyle
  3. Here are the top 5 ways Gen Z men and women want to date Lifestyle
  4. IN PICS | St Benedict’s College hosts annual pipe band gathering Lifestyle
  5. Get unbeatable deals on Huawei's Super Devices this winter Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Cassette A Documentary Mixtape 2016 (NLsubs)
The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji