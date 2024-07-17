Ingredients
Method
In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat.
Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes or until the onion is soft.
Add the garlic and red pepper flakes and cook for 3 minutes. Stir in the puréed tomatoes and season with salt. Cook the sauce until it starts to thicken, stirring occasionally (20 minutes).
Stir in the fresh basil.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the pasta until al dente, according to package instructions. Reserve ½ cup of the pasta water and then drain the pasta.
Place the pasta back in the same pot, add the tomato sauce and reserved pasta water. Stir until the sauce coats the pasta.
Add butter and Parmesan cheese and toss until butter and cheese are melted.
Plate and garnish with basil and Parmesan cheese.
Layla, Johaneske, Kaylan: cooking with Miss SA 2024 finalists
As part of our weekly deep dive into the kitchen's of Miss SA contestants, we get the dish on some of their favourite dishes
Image: Supplied
LAYLA ZOUBAIR'S MANAKISH
Ingredients
5 tbsp za’atar
7 tbsp olive oil (divided)
10g instant yeast
1 tbsp sugar
1 tsp salt
150ml milk
2 cups water
5 cups flour
1 egg
Method
Preheat oven to 190°C. Warm the milk. Mix with yeast and sugar. Let stand for 10 minutes until frothy. Combine flour and salt.
Add yeast mixture, water, 2 tbsp olive oil and egg. Knead until smooth and elastic. Place dough in oiled bowl, cover and let rise 1-2 hours until doubled in size. Mix za’atar with 5 tbsp olive oil. Punch down dough, divide and flatten.
Spread za’atar mixture on each piece. Fold or leave open with za’atar on top. Place on a baking sheet lined with baking paper and bake for 15-20 minutes until golden brown.
You can serve manakish as part of a healthy breakfast spread with homemade labneh and fresh vegetables such as tomatoes, olives, cucumber and mint. Manakish can also be topped with cheese or cooked mince.
Image: Supplied
JOHANESKE PELZER'S GORGEOUS GLUTEN-FREE CROISSANTS
Ingredients
3 cups multipurpose gluten-free flour
2 packets instant yeast
½ cup granulated sugar
2 tsp salt
2 tsp baking powder
2 tsp psyllium husk powder
1½ cups buttermilk
4 tbsp unsalted butter, melted
12 tbsp unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 egg mixed with 1 tbsp water
Method
Roll out the butter between baking paper to form a rectangle. In a large bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients, then add the melted butter and buttermilk and mix till well combined and you have a dough.
Tip out onto a floured surface and knead the dough until it's smooth. Roll out the dough to a rectangle. Place the butter block on the bottom half, leaving space on the sides and bottom. Fold the top half over, seal and give a quarter turn.
Repeat rolling, folding and turning two more times. Roll out the dough to a rectangle.
Cut into long rectangles, then diagonally into triangles. Roll each triangle into a croissant shape and place on a sheet pan. Leave to rise for one hour, then bake at 200°C for 20-25 minutes.
Image: Supplied
KAYLAN ZEELIE'S PASTA POMODORO
Ingredients
¼ cup olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
5 garlic cloves, minced
¼ tsp crushed red pepper flakes
400g can of whole peeled tomatoes puréed in a food processor or blender
½ tsp kosher salt
¼ cup chopped basil
340g pasta of choice
2 tbsp unsalted butter
¼ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
Extra basil and Parmesan for garnish
Method
In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat.
Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes or until the onion is soft.
Add the garlic and red pepper flakes and cook for 3 minutes. Stir in the puréed tomatoes and season with salt. Cook the sauce until it starts to thicken, stirring occasionally (20 minutes).
Stir in the fresh basil.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the pasta until al dente, according to package instructions. Reserve ½ cup of the pasta water and then drain the pasta.
Place the pasta back in the same pot, add the tomato sauce and reserved pasta water. Stir until the sauce coats the pasta.
Add butter and Parmesan cheese and toss until butter and cheese are melted.
Plate and garnish with basil and Parmesan cheese.
