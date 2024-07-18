Global conflicts are having a silent effect on mental health

As global conflicts like those in Gaza and Ukraine and the recent assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump dominate the news, understanding and managing the mental strain they cause is essential.
While the direct casualties of war and violence are visible and heart-wrenching, the psychological toll on those far removed from the front lines is equally significant. Continuous exposure to distressing news can lead to heightened anxiety, stress and a sense of helplessness.
Kerry Rudman, founder of Brain Harmonics explains: “In today's super-connected world, events in distant lands can profoundly affect our mental health. The constant barrage of negative news can trigger a range of emotional responses, from anxiety to depression, affecting our overall wellbeing.”
While these emotional responses, felt by normal, everyday people can lead to increased stress and anxiety, they can also lead to feelings of overwhelming and emotional numbness, which end up taking a physiological toll on the body affecting digestion, sleep and daily functioning.
Rudman suggests these practical steps to manage your mental health:
- Limit news consumption: While staying informed is important, constant exposure to distressing news can be overwhelming. Set specific times for checking news updates rather than consuming them continuously throughout the day.
- Engage in mindfulness practices: Techniques like meditation, deep breathing exercises and yoga, or even a simple walk outside in nature, can help reduce anxiety and maintain emotional balance.
- Seek professional help: If feelings of anxiety or depression become overwhelming, seek support from mental health professionals. Neurofeedback therapy, counselling and other therapeutic approaches can provide significant relief.
- Stay connected: Maintain strong social connections with family and friends. Sharing your thoughts and feelings with loved ones can provide comfort and reduce feelings of isolation.
- Focus on positive actions: Engage in activities that bring joy and a sense of accomplishment. Volunteering, pursuing hobbies and setting achievable goals can foster a positive outlook.
Global conflicts are having a silent effect on mental health
Expert shares five tips to help us cope with depressing news which is affecting people's mental health
Image: 123RF/vectorfusionart
