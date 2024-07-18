Severe flu can be deadly. Do you have a higher risk of catching it?

With winter having arrived, an annual seasonal influenza (flu) vaccine may help protect you against flu. Each year, flu is responsible for up to 650,000 deaths worldwide, with the highest numbers occurring in sub-Saharan Africa1.

Seasonal flu can sometimes be asymptomatic, but when symptoms do appear, they often include a sudden onset of fever, a dry cough, headache, muscle and joint pain, severe malaise, sore throat and a runny nose, either individually or in combination. The cough can be severe and can last two or more weeks2. Some cases can lead to serious illness or even death2.

In SA, studies have shown that the flu season, peaking between May and September, leads to up to 11,000 flu-related deaths annually3. These numbers highlight the critical importance of timely flu vaccinations, particularly for healthcare professionals (HCPs) and people at higher risk of severe complications, such as those living with chronic illnesses.

Who is at risk of contracting severe flu and experiencing complications?

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)1, the people most at risk for severe flu are:

Pregnant women and those who have recently given birth;

Young children;

People over the age of 65;

People who are morbidly obese (body mass index ≥40);

People living with HIV;

Anyone with chronic diseases such as lung disease, immunosuppression, heart disease, metabolic disorders (for example diabetes), kidney or liver disease, neurological and neurodevelopmental conditions and certain blood disorders (for example, sickle cell disease);

People with tuberculosis; and

People under 18 years who receive chronic aspirin therapy.

HCPs are at a higher risk of exposure to the virus from their patients. A systematic review found that the incidence of flu is significantly higher among HCPs compared to other healthy adults4. The World Health Organisation (WHO) notes that committed healthcare workers often continue to work even when they are ill, which increases the risk of spreading the virus. Consequently, the NICD and WHO recommend that all HCPs receive the annual flu vaccine each year to reduce this risk4.