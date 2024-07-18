Severe flu can be deadly. Do you have a higher risk of catching it?
Flu season is in full swing, but it’s not too late to protect yourself and your family: consider getting the flu shot today
With winter having arrived, an annual seasonal influenza (flu) vaccine may help protect you against flu. Each year, flu is responsible for up to 650,000 deaths worldwide, with the highest numbers occurring in sub-Saharan Africa1.
Seasonal flu can sometimes be asymptomatic, but when symptoms do appear, they often include a sudden onset of fever, a dry cough, headache, muscle and joint pain, severe malaise, sore throat and a runny nose, either individually or in combination. The cough can be severe and can last two or more weeks2. Some cases can lead to serious illness or even death2.
In SA, studies have shown that the flu season, peaking between May and September, leads to up to 11,000 flu-related deaths annually3. These numbers highlight the critical importance of timely flu vaccinations, particularly for healthcare professionals (HCPs) and people at higher risk of severe complications, such as those living with chronic illnesses.
Who is at risk of contracting severe flu and experiencing complications?
According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)1, the people most at risk for severe flu are:
- Pregnant women and those who have recently given birth;
- Young children;
- People over the age of 65;
- People who are morbidly obese (body mass index ≥40);
- People living with HIV;
- Anyone with chronic diseases such as lung disease, immunosuppression, heart disease, metabolic disorders (for example diabetes), kidney or liver disease, neurological and neurodevelopmental conditions and certain blood disorders (for example, sickle cell disease);
- People with tuberculosis; and
- People under 18 years who receive chronic aspirin therapy.
HCPs are at a higher risk of exposure to the virus from their patients. A systematic review found that the incidence of flu is significantly higher among HCPs compared to other healthy adults4. The World Health Organisation (WHO) notes that committed healthcare workers often continue to work even when they are ill, which increases the risk of spreading the virus. Consequently, the NICD and WHO recommend that all HCPs receive the annual flu vaccine each year to reduce this risk4.
Flu vaccinations reduce additional burdens on the healthcare system and have been shown to reduce the number of cases, medical visits, hospitalisations and deaths pertaining to flu5.
“Individuals should ideally get vaccinated against flu before the flu season begins to optimise protection, though vaccination at any time during the flu season can still help protect against flu infections,” says Dr Lourens Terblanche, medical head: SA at Sanofi, a global healthcare company with a diverse portfolio of medicines and vaccines.
“Influenza viruses evolve constantly, so twice a year the WHO makes recommendations to update vaccine compositions. HCPs and patients who are known to be at high risk for developing severe or complicated illness as a result of contracting the flu should prioritise immunisation against flu every year, as recommended by the NICD.”
Common misconceptions about the flu vaccination
Here’s what you need to know:
- Flu vaccine and illness: Contrary to some beliefs, flu vaccines cannot cause flu. Vaccines available in SA are made with inactivated (killed) viruses from the flu virus, making it impossible to contract the flu from these vaccines5.
- Necessity of vaccination: It's a common question whether it's better to get the flu than the vaccine. Flu can lead to serious complications, hospitalisation or death. Vaccination, as recommended by the NICD, can protect you5.
- Annual vaccination: A yearly flu vaccine is available for everyone six months and older. Immune protection from vaccination declines over time, and flu viruses are constantly changing, necessitating annual updates to the vaccine5.
- Efficacy: While no vaccine is 100% effective, getting vaccinated can protect you from the flu and its complications5.
“We encourage people to speak to their healthcare providers to help them assess whether the flu vaccine is appropriate for them,” says Terblanche.
Consider getting the flu shot, not only to protect yourself, but your loved ones too. Together, we can combat the spread of flu and ensure a healthier winter season for everyone.
