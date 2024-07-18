Run, donate, repeat: Vault Strength Club runs for Mandela Day and mental health

What began as a spontaneous Saturday run in April has now blossomed into the VSC running club — a community for novice runners.
“There is strength in numbers,” says Tebogo Mahange, founder of Vault Strength Club (VSC). This phrase not only captures the essence of the club's philosophy but also resonates with the legacy of Nelson Mandela and the significance of Mandela Day.
Rooted in the principles of wellness and mental health, VSC has partnered with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) this Mandela Day to raise funds and awareness about the importance of mental health.
“Many of our members have struggled with mental health challenges in the past, only to find running a powerful outlet and catalyst for positive change,” says Mahange.
What began as a spontaneous Saturday run in April has now blossomed into the VSC running club — a community for novice runners.
“If you’ve never run a 5km before, come with us and let’s figure it out together,” says VSC co-founder Farai Engelbrecht.
Starting out with just seven core members, the club has grown to more than 120, averaging 100 runners every Saturday morning on the streets of Melrose Arch.
This Saturday will be slightly different as they will be running in Madiba’s memory.
“We are calling on all our members to come together, not merely to run, but to contribute much-needed canned goods and monetary donations that will directly support SADAG's critical mental health initiatives in various communities,” he adds.
Through their individual journeys, VSC members say they have witnessed the transformative effects that a supportive community and a commitment to self-improvement can have in overcoming mental health obstacles.
“Fitness has always been part of my life and for me it’s always been a commitment to try to build a community around it. It’s been just over 600 days that I’m sober and through that sobriety it meant a lot more time on my hands, I also realised that when you run with people, you get to experience the most authentic version of that person. VSC has created an inclusive space for like-minded people to thrive in. We’re happier people,” Engelbrecht says.
The club boasts an all-black uniform, fostering a sense of unity and motivation among its members.
“Black is power, black is bold, black is strong. Coming from a fashion background I wanted to have that fashion aspect. We’ve also partnered with fitness brand Under Armor which works hand in hand with the future plans we have for the club. It’s not just a run club, it’s a community that is going to open up opportunities through creativity, fashion, fitness and open up the gates that we need for the community.” says Mahange.
With individuals dedicated to bettering themselves through running and fitness, it inspires the next person to reach new heights. Mandela Day is a reminder of that, staying inspired, Engelbrecht adds. “Tomorrow you will be whatever you did today.”
You can spend your 67 minutes with the VSC members this Saturday at 7am. Remember your donation and wear all black. Proceeds will support SADAG’s suicide helpline.
For more information, follow @vault_strengthclub and @sadag_official on Instagram.
