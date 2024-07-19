Taking an active role in mitigating plastic waste, LeBron found litterbooms not only helped clean the area but also brought back wildlife.
Celebrating Plastic Free Month with The Litterboom Project
Recycling initiative is pushing communities to make a difference
While beaches might bring happy memories and hours of fun in the sun, marine life is often victim to damaging waste.
To combat this growing problem, The Litterboom Project has found ways to collect waste pumped into South Africa's oceans.
As we mark Plastic Free Month in July, we spoke to Fabian LeBron, a worker at the project.
“I was looking for a job and received a call from Cameron Service [Litterboom CEO] who called me in for an interview. He explained the type of work we'll be doing, specifically in the river, and the role we are playing in the ecosystem. I jumped on,” said LeBron.
Fabian LeBron's 3 tips to mitigate waste
1. Minimise single-use plastics: the less we use plastics that are hard to get rid of and which can't be recycled, the better.
2. Reduce water waste that ends up in waterways.
3. Make sure you do proper recycling. Recycling hubs can help people put different plastics in different containers. Organisations can volunteer and donate to help.
Taking an active role in mitigating plastic waste, LeBron found litterbooms not only helped clean the area but also brought back wildlife.
“The site we worked on in the Black River had so much dirt and litter, and over six months or so we could see the difference. At first there weren't many birds around, but after that we started to see it come alive. Flamingos were coming over, there was a lot of fish movement. By clearing up the space we made it beautiful again.”
As part of the project, LeBron featured in a short film titled Litterboom: a Vision of a Clean Future. Made in association with Corona Studios and Oceanic Global, the film shows LeBron and fellow environmentalist Josh Redman, who focus on technological solutions that protect the ocean's fragile ecosystem.
This goes hand-in-hand with LeBron's main focus to inform communities about the damage caused by waste in marine life.
“We have cleanups in the communities by keeping them involved. We have campaigns and work with community leaders and others who are well known,” said LeBron.
“Companies also help in the communities. If we can broaden the whole thing, more people would know what's happening in their environments.”
