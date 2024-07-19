Lifestyle

Taylor Swift, Simone, Perrie: WAGS who earn more than their baes

Gone are the days where WAGS were trophies for their famous partners, as some ascend to become the top earners in their relationships.

19 July 2024 - 11:21 By Staff Writer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Taylor Swift, arm in arm with her beau Travis Kelce.
Taylor Swift, arm in arm with her beau Travis Kelce.
Image: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Gone are the days where WAGS (wives and girlfriends of sports stars) were trophies for their famous partners, as they ascend to become the top earners in their relationships. The curious minds at Live Football Tickets collected data on WAGS and their sports star partners to see who would come out as the top WAG.

Grammy-winning pop star Taylor Swift claims first place with a net worth of $1.3bn (R23.87bn), much more than Kansas City Chiefs footballer Travis Kelce ($70m) (R1.28bn), who she began dating late last year.

Amid global success with her Eras tour, which has been the first concert tour to gross $1bn (R19.34bn), Swift may be in her WAG era but she is one of many women exceeding the expectations of the WAG world through cultural and financial success, outshining her partner's.

Football player Johnathan Owens and gold medallist gymnast Simone Biles.
Football player Johnathan Owens and gold medallist gymnast Simone Biles.
Image: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool celebrates with his girlfriend Perrie Edwards.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool celebrates with his girlfriend Perrie Edwards.
Image: Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Second on the list is gymnast Simone Biles, who holds an estimated fortune of $16m (R293.6m). With 23 gold medals, the world famous Olympic athlete is reinventing what it means to be a WAG. She started her blossoming romance with Chicago Bears footballer Jonathan Owens in the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic and they were married in 2023. Simone’s net worth is a whopping $14m (R256.7m) greater than that of her husband with the power couple having a joint net worth of $18m (R330m).

Here are some WAGS earning more than their baes:

The top 10 WAGS.
The top 10 WAGS.
Image: Supplied

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Shakira, Georgina, Rachel Kolisi: see who wins the Battle of the WAGS

With Formula One, rugby and soccer in the spotlight, we look at which sport has the best wives and girlfriends when it comes to social media, ...
Lifestyle
9 months ago

Too broke to enjoy France like the Boks? Here are four local alternatives you need to see

From boat rides to art museums, get your holiday fix on a Mzansi budget at these local hotspots.
Lifestyle
8 months ago

Sonia Booth talks to Aspasia Karras about beauty and the bullies

The Sonia I know has always had a deep well of composure from which to draw and a scathing wit. It’s quite a combination — frankly I would be scared ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Severe flu can be deadly. Do you have a higher risk of catching it? Lifestyle
  2. Pension division in divorces: what’ll change under the two-pot retirement ... Lifestyle
  3. Trevor Noah’s triple Emmy nods kick off awards season Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Soweto slays at hairstyling masterclass Lifestyle
  5. Run, donate, repeat: Vault Strength Club runs for Mandela Day and mental health Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest