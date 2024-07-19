Taylor Swift, Simone, Perrie: WAGS who earn more than their baes

Gone are the days where WAGS (wives and girlfriends of sports stars) were trophies for their famous partners, as they ascend to become the top earners in their relationships. The curious minds at Live Football Tickets collected data on WAGS and their sports star partners to see who would come out as the top WAG.
Grammy-winning pop star Taylor Swift claims first place with a net worth of $1.3bn (R23.87bn), much more than Kansas City Chiefs footballer Travis Kelce ($70m) (R1.28bn), who she began dating late last year.
Amid global success with her Eras tour, which has been the first concert tour to gross $1bn (R19.34bn), Swift may be in her WAG era but she is one of many women exceeding the expectations of the WAG world through cultural and financial success, outshining her partner's.
Second on the list is gymnast Simone Biles, who holds an estimated fortune of $16m (R293.6m). With 23 gold medals, the world famous Olympic athlete is reinventing what it means to be a WAG. She started her blossoming romance with Chicago Bears footballer Jonathan Owens in the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic and they were married in 2023. Simone’s net worth is a whopping $14m (R256.7m) greater than that of her husband with the power couple having a joint net worth of $18m (R330m).
Here are some WAGS earning more than their baes:
