The fleeting influence of SA parliamentary red carpets

On a regular celebrity carpet, the fashion community allows stars to look their best and stay relevant by wearing headline-catching outfits that throw them into the fame cycle — as seen with fashion duo Zendaya and Law Roach. To turn the Disney alum into a bona fide starlet, Roach orchestrated a series of red carpet appearances that would place her on the map. Because he was limited in terms of the outfits he would receive from designers (they were previously worn by older or more famous actresses) Roach put Zendaya in the pieces, landing the young actress in a preferred light to the TV and tabloid fashion police. This in turn would allow the young star to catch the attention of high-end designers, fashion editors and producers who saw her dominate headlines as a style star.
Today she joins fellow A-listers like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Sarah-Jessica Parker who are active in trends and movements in fashion.
This can be seen in the government's stance towards attempting to create a pedestal for designers who are mentioned in the government's live red carpet coverage and other interviews that take place during these events. But this comes with one snag, these designers become random names in a sea of mentions.
Some of the designers are not as established as the likes of top names like Ryan Keys, worn by Sinazo Manyi, or retailers worn by Zweli Mkhize who can afford to depend on a named reference. Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Manyi opted for an all-black ensemble that resembled a Louis Vuitton Damier jacket but told parliamentary red carpet presenter Thami Dish that his designer was “very shy” and he had been instructed to keep mum on his name. He quickly added he wanted to keep it to himself as he wanted to shop from him privately. This platform they are given is surface level and allows MPs to come off as political influencers on a mission to have a Cinderella moment when millions of South Africans would probably like to hear about policies rather than pocket squares.
The fleeting influence of SA parliamentary red carpets
Purses over policies as political influencers take centre stage at yet another festive fashion affair
Image: Parliament South Africa
As part of our lexicon, red carpets have become synonymous with celebrity and fashion. Fun events that see them ushered to the latest premieres and award shows are in contrast to its origins where members of state and 20th century train commuters were given the “red carpet treatment”.
This can create a jarring experience when watching politicians, especially South African MPs who have received quite a bit of flak for their dramatic outfits.
The pressure mounted at this year's presidential inauguration where some MPs tried to tone down their outfits, going for more muted looks fitting for the professionalism expected at their events. This also comes after Proudly SA's fashion police event that challenged ministers to keep it local — a step that may have played a role in MPs embracing cultural regalia that was a favoured pick at the recent opening of parliament.
As a country of vast fashion inspirations, South African MPs often don items that befit parliament's dress code or their wealth. Attending formal events like the Sona or parliament's opening, their ensembles are a supportive stance for local SMMEs.
Image: Parliament South Africa
Image: Andisiwe Makinana
This is especially the case for regalia worn by the likes of Pemmy Majodina who rocked up in head-turning traditional pieces that can't bear the designer's names. On top of it, the live broadcast hosted by Feathers Awards creator Thami Dish has pushed many of the parliamentarians to share these details.
During this year's Sona, Dish shared sentiments in the hope that these designers would receive support. This could be seen as a wasted opportunity by MPs who should fork out some of the millions they earn to give space to designers to attend and explain their craft. It is especially futile when they also opt for accessories and layered items that could belong to high-end suit and dress exports like Zegna, Tom Ford and Loro Piana who do not always depend on logomania from counterparts like Versace, Philip Plein or Dolce & Gabanna. Meaning, many of us might miss the fact that MPs are still not putting in the effort of supporting local talent.
Image: Esa Alexander
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
It's also particularly jarring that the red carpet is not set up to accommodate the majority of MPs who should explain their looks when they don't take to social media or government websites to profile or spotlight these creatives. Especially at a time when designers in South Africa have proven to have a powerful impact on our GPD and cultural contributions.
South African celebrities have also been raked over the coals for taking advantage of designers and stylists, and declining to support their efforts by tagging them or mentioning their hard work. This apparent unwillingness to co-operate makes their influence costly for designers, creating a reclusive ecosystem in South Africa's cultural community.
It's high time the South African government takes its role seriously on the importance of a red carpet for the local fashion community.
