WATCH | Soweto slays at hairstyling masterclass

19 July 2024 - 11:27 By LEONIE WAGNER and THABO TSHABALALA
More than 100 hairstylists braved chilly Johannesburg weather for ORS Olive Oil’s second regional masterclass hosted by actress and musician Thembi Seete. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

Crowns and creativity took centre stage this week when more than 100 hairstylists gathered at Disoufeng Pub in Soweto. The experts braved chilly Johannesburg weather for ORS Olive Oil’s second regional masterclass hosted by actress and musician Thembi Seete

The day kicked off with the unveiling of the Olive Oil Crème on Creme (Touch Up) Kit No-lye, alongside ORS’s new branding. Stylists also got a sneak peek at the Black Castor Oil range, perfect for protective styles and natural hair.

The real magic happened when MM Exotic and Fancy Claws salons hit the stage for a friendly showdown. The salons showcased their artistry with the Crème on Creme Relaxer and the Black Castor Oil range, creating stunning styles that left the audience in awe. The stakes were high, with more than R5,000 worth of products up for grabs and destined for an up-and-coming salon.

Seete kept the crowd engaged with her vibrant hosting, while Boom Shaka delivered an electrifying performance of some of their biggest hits that was nostalgic and exhilarating, getting everyone on their feet. The crowd danced and sang, lost in the magic of the moment.

After a fierce competition, Fancy Claws emerged victorious, wowing the judges with their creativity and skill. Their win not only earned them accolades but also the chance to support emerging talent with their prize.

The ORS Olive Oil masterclass in Soweto successfully blended education, competition and entertainment. It was a joyful celebration of hair as our crown and the endless styling possibilities with the right products and techniques.

