For the past 11 years, the Simon Sabela Awards have celebrated achievements in the KwaZulu-Natal film industry.
Screen veterans and seasoned actors Melusi Yeni and Thembinkosi Mthembu scored their first awards at this year's event.
In a heartfelt speech, Yeni shared it was 25 years ago that he boarded a Greyhound bus to Johannesburg and kicked off his career. He dedicated the win to other thespians pursuing their dreams.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Yeni said winning awards such as the Simon Sabela statuette is a great motivator for actors.
“It always feels good for someone to shake your hand and say, 'well done'. We see you, we appreciate you, and that's exactly what this is.”
Speaking of his winning role as Sokhobase in the telenovela Sibongile and the Dlaminis, Yeni said the character reflects his accomplishments in the industry.
“It's the sort of role I've wanted to play for a long time and it came at the right time,” he said,
Two-time Simon Sabela nominee Mthembu was still shell-shocked after his win for Best Actor in a TV series for Shaka ILembe. Bursting onto the scene with his breakout role in Mzansi Magic's The Republic in 2019, Mthembu has won numerous social awards such as Hunk of the Year at The Feather Awards and People's choice at the GQ Men of the Year in 2023. The Simon Sabela is his first acting award.
SA hunks Melusi Yeni, Thembinkosi Mthembu bag first acting awards
The stars share their joy after wins at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and TV Awards
Speaking of his victory over fellow nominee Wiseman Ncube, Mthembu said they were both nervous, as they were anxious to take the award home. He encouraged other stars to be as collaborative as possible.
“You're nothing without your co-actors. Actors are nothing without extras and so many people are nothing without the cameraman filming or the directors. We all need each other, so we need to respect everyone we work with.”
Mthembu said he “is thankful and loves” his fans for their support.
Other winners included Umkokha star Deli Malinga for Best Actress TV and Jo-Anne Reyneke for Best Actress Film. Cynthia Shange of Deliwe fame received a Lifetime Achievement Award.
