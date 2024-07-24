Lifestyle

Hijacking is on the rise: we’ve got expert tips to protect your wheels

A look at the top stolen car accessories and how to keep yours safe

24 July 2024 - 10:03 By Staff reporter
Shops dealing in stolen car parts have an estimated trade value of about R442m. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

In a recent report from Cartrack, the tracking company found 5,946 vehicles were stolen between October and December 2023. Vehicle crimes were up by 3% compared to the same months the year before. Owners of sedans, hatchbacks and coupes were the most affected, accounting for 2,754 of the total.

The numbers suggest a demand for affordable, readily available parts on the black market, driven by accessibility and how much easier it is to conceal and harder to trace parts than whole cars.

According to a spokesperson at MiWay, Siyakha Masiye, while motorists are adopting safety measures such as installing tracking devices, parking in well-lit areas and practising increased vigilance, carjackers are becoming more sophisticated. Data collected by the insurer suggest the most frequently stolen accessories include wheels, wheel caps, car batteries, sound equipment, vehicle mirrors and headlights.

Airbags, batteries, tailgates, wheels and tyres are among those easier to hide and harder to trace.

Masiye said shops dealing in stolen car parts have an estimated trade value of about R442mn. This makes reselling car parts lucrative and less traceable than reselling stolen vehicles. Even car mechanics have been involved in the unlawful practice, sometimes replacing parts with faulty, cheaper ones during repairs.

The most stolen car accessories and how to protect yours

According to Cartrack, a prominent car-tracking company, the theft of car components has become more widespread than the theft of entire vehicles.
Motoring
1 week ago

As South Africa suffers a rise in vehicle hijackings and an associated increase in road crimes, Masiye the importance of comprehensive insurance cover for your vehicle as it provides financial protection against theft and helps cover repair costs from break-in damage or accidents after attempted car theft.

"When purchasing car insurance it is crucial to specify additional features your vehicle may have, such as mag wheels, music systems, sunroofs and roof racks and whether you have a tracker," he said.

"The enhancements increase the overall value of your car and the associated risk, which ultimately affects your monthly premiums However, the cost of cover significantly outweighs the cost of having to deal with theft or repairs without it.

"Failing to declare the features means your car will be insured for a value that excludes them, and they are unlikely to be covered in the event of a claim."

To protect yourself and your vehicle from seasoned thieves, Masiye shared these tips:

  • Equip your wheels with locknuts;
  • Reinforce your battery bracket;
  • Always park in busy, visible and well-lit areas;
  • Double-check your vehicle is locked when you leave it;
  • Keep valuables out of sight;
  • Avoid driving through high-risk areas and known hijacking hotspots;
  • Never connect to unfamiliar Wi-Fi networks from your car;
  • Stay vigilant and do not be lured out of your car for any reason; and
  • Install a GPS tracker so your vehicle can be located if stolen or hijacked.

 

