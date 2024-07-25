Can’t get enough drama? Now you can with ‘Scandal!’

e.tv is proud to announce a groundbreaking moment in South African television history: the expansion of beloved soapie Scandal! to a seven-days-a-week broadcast schedule.

From July 13, viewers can enjoy the gripping drama of Scandal! every day, cementing its status as a cornerstone of e.tv’s programming line-up.

For more than two decades, Scandal! has captivated audiences with its compelling storytelling and iconic characters, and going forward, viewers can expect even more.

Exciting new storylines unfold

Paternity and pregnancy drama: tensions escalate as Taps, Mdala and Tlhogi face unexpected twists in their journey to uncover the truth behind paternity test results.

Peer pressure: Tibi finds himself torn between aspirations and financial realities when he joins the Bulldogs, with Neo's well-intentioned efforts leading to unforeseen consequences.

Trouble in paradise: Nhlamulo plans a romantic honeymoon for Vuvu to escape past stresses, only to encounter unexpected challenges that threaten to derail their plans.

Family dynamics and secrets revealed: emotions run high as Tlhogi receives a mysterious threat regarding the paternity test results, amid touching moments with Mdala during an ultrasound.

Personal growth and challenges: Dintle’s quest for the truth takes a dangerous turn as she uncovers a shocking revelation about a new character, placing her in a precarious position that tests her resolve and credibility.

The expansion of Scandal! to seven days a week promises e.tv viewers even more of what they love — intense drama, complex relationships and unexpected plot twists.

Audiences can expect each episode to deliver suspense and intrigue, keeping them engaged and on the edge of their seats at 7.30pm every night.

This article was sponsored by e.tv.