IN PICS | Tyla performs, Charlize Theron co-hosts star-studded Olympic Games kick-off

26 July 2024 - 10:29 By Jen Su
Tyla was the surprise performer at the 'Prelude to the 2024 Olympic Games' in Paris.
Image: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty

Tyla and Charlize Theron brought South African glamour to last night’s Prelude to the 2024 Olympic Games at the Fondation Louis Vuitton (Louis Vuitton Foundation) in Paris. 

The sports-themed, star-studded soirée co-hosted by Theron, featured a surprise performance by Tyla.  Joining Theron as co-hosts were US tennis legend Serena Williams, Spanish singer Rosalía and French actor Omar Sy.  

Attendees included Vogue editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, LVMH chair and CEO Bernard Arnault, Louis Vuitton men’s creative director Pharrell Williams, movie star Zendaya, American rapper Queen Latifah, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, tennis star Naomi Osaka, US women’s basketball star Angel Reese and NBCUniversal chair and CEO Brian Roberts.

Yvonne Orji and Tyla at the 'Prelude to the 2024 Olympic Games' at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25 2024 in Paris.
Image: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC

Tyla, 22, wore a Louis Vuitton bespoke black bralette with gold-hued chain link webbing paired with black velvet tracksuit pants with damier print. Her pants were adorned with a thin chain link belt and long, unzipped jacket showing off her midriff and belly button piercing. 

The outfit was accented with an Olympic gold hoop necklace with a large damier motif pendant, as well as shiny black high- heeled pumps with gold-pointed toe accents. Her hair was blow-waved in a shoulder-length golden highlight ombré with gentle waves that framed her face with natural makeup. 

Tyla performs in Paris on July 25 2024.
Image: Anthony Ghnassia

The Johannesburg-born singer took to the stage in a large Louis Vuitton sport jersey in yellow, black, white and green, along with mini spandex shorts and thigh-high boots with matching motifs and long white laces.  Two dancers in black leather pantsuits accompanied her in a performance of Thata Ahh, Jump and Water, interacting with guests  who sang along with the lyrics when she handed the microphone to them.

Charlize Theron arrives at the 'Prelude to the 2024 Olympic Games' in Paris.
Image: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC

Theron, 48, turned heads in an elegant white silk off-the-shoulder mini dress with a long flowing one-shoulder elongated train sleeve in crisp white. She wore her golden blonde hair in an updo and paired her look with a light gold quilted clutch and silver strappy high-heeled sandals.

Friday's official 2024 Olympics opening ceremony at 7.30pm on SuperSport will be directed by Thomas Jolly, and musical talent will include Lady Gaga, French singer Aya Nakamura, Céline Dion and Parisian rapper Rim’ K.

Team SA has sent a squad of nearly 150 athletes to the Olympics, where it will be making its ninth appearance at the XXXIII Olympiad since its readmission into international sport in 1991.  The Olympics will take place from today until August 11.

Tyla, Anna Wintour and Baz Luhrmann at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25 2024 in Paris.
Image: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC
Lebron James and Tyla in Paris.
Image: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC
Tyla on stage at the 'Prelude to the 2024 Olympic Games'.
Image: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC

