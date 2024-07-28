WATCH | Exploring the wonders of the Illusions Museum in Joburg

Stepping into the museum is like stepping into a whole new world. The museum consists of illusionistic rooms and optical illusions with fun and educational games and puzzles.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Johannesburg has a new adventure that will literally flip your mind: the Museum of Illusions.
Located at the Zone Mall in Rosebank, this unique museum is one of more than 40 Illusions museums across 25 countries and four continents — Africa, Asia, Europe and North America. The first one opened in Zagreb, Croatia, in 2015.
The one in Johannesburg is new and it's the only one in Africa. It opened on July 6. A Cape Town branch will be opening soon.
1. Vortex Tunnel
This is a fan favourite! This walkway is completely still, but the lights spinning around make you feel like you are falling off. There's a lot of screaming happening, people come out dizzy which makes it more exhilarating.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
2. Clone Room:
This is best observed through your phone camera with 0.5x zoom for the best Instagram photos. The reflection in the mirrors makes you appear multiple times, producing fascinating images.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
3. Reversed Room:
The reversed room, also called the upside-down house, creates the illusion that the law of gravity is disturbed when you rotate the picture.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
4. Kaleidoscope:
A repeating pattern of images made up of reflections of your face is seen through the other end of the tube. It works best with a partner on the other side of the tube or a photographer taking pictures like this one.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
5. Escape “Prison Break Puzzle”:
This game was created by a person who was in prison. The aim is to move the block with the red dot, which represents the inmate, out by sliding other blocks, perceived as prison guards, to the side until you eventually get the “inmate” out. The trick to solving this puzzle is to first focus on the bottom part and make sure the blue-dotted blocks are always moved together in an anticlockwise direction. It's quite tricky, only a few people can solve it.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
6. The Colour Room:
The red, green and blue spotlights form white light together when shone through the wall. When you stand in front of the spotlights facing the white wall, you will see your shadow reflected in those three colours. If you block one beam of light, you will see a secondary colour that is formed by a combination of the two remaining lights.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
7. Head on the Platter:
This creates an illusion that the person whose head is on the plate has lost their body
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
