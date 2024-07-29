Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert has unveiled her capsule fashion collection with global clothing brand Forever New. It is the first time the company has launched a collection with an individual, having never collaborated with local celebrities.
Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Forever New is prized for its clothing and accessories, with stores first coming to fame 10 years ago.
Joubert, who won the Miss SA crown last year, will see her collection stocked at 30 retail stores in South Africa.
In preparation for creating and launching the collection, Joubert flew to Australia in April this year to work with the Forever New Australia team to curate the 16 pieces they would be showing.
“From the time I was a little girl, my interest in fashion has always been there. Ever since Forever New opened in South Africa, I've been a loyal follower of the brand and their amazing pieces. It exudes the modern-day woman. She can be a mother, a model or a high school student,” Joubert said in a recent press statement.
“I felt like a kid in a candy store when I visited the head office in Australia.”
Natasha Joubert unleashes her inner fashionista in collab with Forever New
Miss SA title holder turns up the style with 16-piece capsule collection
Image: Supplied
Image: Eunice Driver Photography | Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer
Excited by the options available in the collection, Joubert said colour played a pivotal role, with “custom selected” shades for the pieces.
“I feel as if there is something for everyone in my collection. Items when you want to go on holiday and explore, gowns for a gala, dresses for a Sunday and everyday wear. I love the versatility in my collection and hope South African women love the pieces just as much.”
Speaking about working with Joubert, Forever New's Carolyn Mackenzie said they had amazing time working on each piece.
“She worked with us, changed a few things, adjusting it to fit, and also gave her opinion on colour, the lengths of products, and the fit of the garments. It’s been interesting to get her input. We’re very excited about what she chose as her favourites. We hope you will be as excited when she has the big reveal and shares it with you.”
The collection is available online from Forever New’s official e-commerce channel while stocks last. Miss South Africa will promote the collection and will have items listed on the Miss SA shop page of the Miss South Africa app.
