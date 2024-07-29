Vuyo Dabula and Sunbet.co.za deliver non-stop action in ‘Come Alive’
Ogilvy SA activates action and gaming thrills with Sunbet in new TV commercial
Sunbet’s latest TV commercial, Come Alive, starring Vuyo Dabula, is set to captivate gaming enthusiasts and action movie fans alike.
This collaboration takes viewers on a journey beyond the ordinary. Dabula, known for his roles in Five Fingers for Marseilles and Avengers: Age of Ultron, portrays Lebo, a disenchanted Hollywood stuntman.
Despite performing in high-energy scenes, Lebo remains in a constant state of boredom — until he experiences the newly rebranded Sunbet website, where he truly comes alive.
A campaign of limitless excitement
The Come Alive advert, brought to the screen under the creative direction of Ogilvy South Africa and filmed at Sun International’s famed holiday resort Sun City, is a visual and narrative spectacle.
The TV commercial mirrors the exhilarating experiences to be had on Sunbet's website, which aims to give consumers an adventurous break that surpasses that offered by traditional premier gaming providers.
From cliff diving to skydiving, as well as an extensive selection of online slots, table games, sports and high-stakes crash games, every moment is meticulously crafted to evoke a sense of excitement.
Watch Vuyo Dabula in Sunbet's TV commercial 'Come Alive' as he portrays a disenchanted Hollywood stuntman seeking new thrills.
Sunbet’s chief marketing officer, Justin Palte, says of the campaign’s vision: “We wanted to capture the experience of playing on Sunbet — one that makes you feel truly alive, infusing every moment with a sense of adventure. By partnering with Vuyo Dabula, we’ve encapsulated the essence of the excitement that defines our brand. Grant De Sousa, from They Films, truly brought this vision to life in an epic way.”
Dabula shares his thoughts on the project: “Working with Sunbet on this project has been an incredible journey. The synergy between my action-packed roles and the thrill that arises from even the most unconventional places truly resonates with me.”
Palte concludes, “Our goal with Come Alive was to craft a narrative that stands out and resonates with our audience. By showcasing our platform in a vibrant and thrilling manner, we hope both to connect with current users and attract new ones who seek an elevated level of engagement.”
Experience the extraordinary
Sunbet invites you to break free from the ordinary and dive into a gaming adventure. Embrace the fun and make every moment count with the Come Alive campaign.
Visit Sunbet today and let the adventure begin.
This article was sponsored by Sunbet.