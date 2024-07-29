Vuyo Dabula and Sunbet.co.za deliver non-stop action in ‘Come Alive’

Sunbet’s latest TV commercial, Come Alive, starring Vuyo Dabula, is set to captivate gaming enthusiasts and action movie fans alike.

This collaboration takes viewers on a journey beyond the ordinary. Dabula, known for his roles in Five Fingers for Marseilles and Avengers: Age of Ultron, portrays Lebo, a disenchanted Hollywood stuntman.

Despite performing in high-energy scenes, Lebo remains in a constant state of boredom — until he experiences the newly rebranded Sunbet website, where he truly comes alive.

A campaign of limitless excitement

The Come Alive advert, brought to the screen under the creative direction of Ogilvy South Africa and filmed at Sun International’s famed holiday resort Sun City, is a visual and narrative spectacle.

The TV commercial mirrors the exhilarating experiences to be had on Sunbet's website, which aims to give consumers an adventurous break that surpasses that offered by traditional premier gaming providers.

From cliff diving to skydiving, as well as an extensive selection of online slots, table games, sports and high-stakes crash games, every moment is meticulously crafted to evoke a sense of excitement.