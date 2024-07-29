Lifestyle

Nobuhle, Danae, Madri: cooking with Miss SA 2024 finalists

Miss SA contenders' winning recipes to try this weekend

29 July 2024 - 09:30 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
The dollop of sweet chilli sauce I add is the secret ingredient that makes this dish so amazing, says Nobuhle Langa.
Image: Supplied

Nobuhle Langa’s amazing spaghetti bolognese  

300g spaghetti  

200g beef mince  

1 onion, finely chopped 

70g tomato paste 

1 tomato, finely diced 

185ml bolognese sauce 

1 tbsp of oil  

salt and pepper to taste  

¼ tsp turmeric  

2 cloves garlic, minced 

1 tbsp sweet chilli sauce  

Method: 

  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil.
  2. Add the pasta and cook according to the package instructions, usually about 8-10 minutes, until al dente. Drain the pasta and set aside.
  3. Heat oil in a large pan over medium heat and add the chopped onion and sauté for about 5 minutes, until it becomes translucent.
  4. Add the minced garlic and sauté for another minute.
  5. Increase the heat to medium-high and add the mince to the pan with the onions and garlic.
  6. Cook the mince, breaking it up with a spoon, until it has browned all over (about 5-7 minutes).
  7. Season with a pinch of salt, pepper and turmeric. Stir well to combine.
  8. Add the diced tomato and cook for a minute then stir in the tomato paste and cook for a further 2-3 minutes.
  9. Pour in the bolognese sauce and stir to combine. Reduce the heat to low and let the sauce simmer for about 10 minutes, allowing the flavours to combine.
  10. Add the sweet chilli sauce and stir well. Taste and adjust seasoning with additional salt and pepper if needed.
  11. Add the cooked pasta to the pan with the bolognese sauce and toss well to coat the pasta evenly with the sauce.
  12. Cook for another 2 minutes to ensure the pasta is fully coated and heated through.
  13. Serve immediately, garnished with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese or fresh basil.
Danae Kukard cooks up a storm with her "favourite dish to eat."
Image: Supplied

Danae Kukard’s paprika prawns

1 cup long grain rice

450g shelled prawns

1 yellow pepper

1 shallot or half an onion

knob of butter

4 garlic cloves, minced

70g tomato paste

125g sour cream

½ cup white wine 

1 lemon, cut into wedges

1 tbsp smoked Spanish paprika

½ tsp chilli powder

salt and ground pepper

½ tsp Italian herbs

1 tsp turmeric

handful of parsley, chopped

Method:

  1. Cook the rice in about 5 cups of water, salted lightly and add ½ tsp of turmeric. 
  2. While that cooks, add the butter to a pan and melt over medium heat before adding the yellow pepper and diced shallot or onion.
  3. Cook, stirring occasionally to avoid burning. After 5 minutes add the minced garlic, stir and cook for 5 minutes.
  4. Pour in tomato paste, stir and add the spices. Allow the spices to simmer and colour the tomato paste, stirring frequently.
  5. Pour in sour cream and mix.
  6. Add ½ cup of white wine to the mixture and bring to a boil. Add prawns and cook for 3 minutes, only.
  7. Serve on top of cooked rice with lemon wedges and a scattering of chopped parsley.
'I often get my recipes on social media,' says Madri van Jaarsveld, adding 'this one is always a hit'.
Image: Supplied

Madri van Jaarsveld’s marry me chicken

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, divided

500g boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Handful of fresh thyme

1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

200ml chicken broth

30g chopped sun-dried tomatoes

125ml cream

25g finely grated Parmesan

Torn fresh basil leaves, for serving

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 190°C.
  2. In a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high, heat 1 tbsp oil.
  3. Generously season chicken with salt and black pepper and cook, turning halfway through, until golden brown, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate.
  4. In same skillet over medium heat, add remaining 2 tbsp oil. Stir in garlic, thyme and red pepper flakes.
  5. Cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute.
  6. Stir in broth, tomatoes, cream and Parmesan; season with salt. Bring to a simmer, then return chicken and any accumulated juices to the pan.
  7. Transfer skillet to the oven and bake chicken until cooked through and juices run clear when chicken is pierced with a knife, 10 to 12 minutes.
  8. Arrange chicken on a platter. Spoon sauce over. Top with basil.

