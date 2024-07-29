Madri van Jaarsveld’s marry me chicken
3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, divided
500g boneless, skinless chicken breasts
Sea salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
Handful of fresh thyme
1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
200ml chicken broth
30g chopped sun-dried tomatoes
125ml cream
25g finely grated Parmesan
Torn fresh basil leaves, for serving
Method:
- Preheat oven to 190°C.
- In a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high, heat 1 tbsp oil.
- Generously season chicken with salt and black pepper and cook, turning halfway through, until golden brown, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate.
- In same skillet over medium heat, add remaining 2 tbsp oil. Stir in garlic, thyme and red pepper flakes.
- Cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute.
- Stir in broth, tomatoes, cream and Parmesan; season with salt. Bring to a simmer, then return chicken and any accumulated juices to the pan.
- Transfer skillet to the oven and bake chicken until cooked through and juices run clear when chicken is pierced with a knife, 10 to 12 minutes.
- Arrange chicken on a platter. Spoon sauce over. Top with basil.
Nobuhle, Danae, Madri: cooking with Miss SA 2024 finalists
Miss SA contenders' winning recipes to try this weekend
Image: Supplied
Nobuhle Langa’s amazing spaghetti bolognese
300g spaghetti
200g beef mince
1 onion, finely chopped
70g tomato paste
1 tomato, finely diced
185ml bolognese sauce
1 tbsp of oil
salt and pepper to taste
¼ tsp turmeric
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tbsp sweet chilli sauce
Method:
Image: Supplied
Danae Kukard’s paprika prawns
1 cup long grain rice
450g shelled prawns
1 yellow pepper
1 shallot or half an onion
knob of butter
4 garlic cloves, minced
70g tomato paste
125g sour cream
½ cup white wine
1 lemon, cut into wedges
1 tbsp smoked Spanish paprika
½ tsp chilli powder
salt and ground pepper
½ tsp Italian herbs
1 tsp turmeric
handful of parsley, chopped
Method:
Image: Supplied
